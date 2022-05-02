New partnership between eBay and Lega Serie A

A new one announced partnership: is the one between Serie A League and the platform sales and online auctions eBay. The agreement was announced by the same association that includes the main Italian football teams. “EBay – reads the note issued today – come in to be part of the sponsors of Lega Serie A and all its competitions as official partner, consolidating its visibility on the Italian territory through numerous initiatives and activations that will be realized on the occasion of upcoming events “.

“Serie A League – the document still reads – thus continues in the path of internationalization of its brand thanks to the agreement with eBay, the marketplace known all over the world. The first initiatives related to the partnership will be held on the occasion of the The final from Spring Timvision Cup Fiorentina–Atalantascheduled at the “Penzo” Stadium in Venice on 4 May and the Final of Italian Cup Frecciarossa Juventus-Inter, which will be played on 11 May at the Stadium Olympic from Rome“.