While waiting for the official announcement, Lega Serie A says goodbye Arthur Cabral, striker about to leave Fiorentina to join Benfica. “We thank you for everything, Arthur Cabral. We will miss you,” wrote the official league channel in Portuguese. The Brazilian will leave in the next few hours for Lisbon, where he will undergo medical examinations and will sign a contract until 2028. Fiorentina will collect 20 million euros plus 5 in bonuses.