Lega, Salvini’s move to attract disgruntled sovereignists. Alemanno to the Europeans in the list is more than a suggestion

There is a lot of time left upcoming European elections but for the parties it has already begun big maneuvers. In the center-right, the challenge between Meloni and Salvini for leadership is alive. The leader of the League studies the possible moves to snatch votes from Brothers of Italy and the latest idea involves a former AN colonel: Gianni Alemanno. A strategy – we read in Repubblica – bet not only on the stumbling blocks of the premier and her loyalists: see lastly the De Angelis case. But also on the game of attraction exercised on some worlds poised between the two different versions of tricolor sovereignty. Is called Italian Independence Forum the movement just founded by the former mayor of Rome: at the end of July it debuted a Orvietoa thousand people gathered in representation of 38 acronyms “all caught in the area of ​​widespread dissent”, with the aim of mark the distance from the current Brothers of Italy courseincreasingly distant from the original spirit of the social right.

Not yet a political subject, but ready in October to become a party “if the conditions exist”, to intercept the disappointed in that area – and not only them, also those who voted for the M5S and for the other forces of the government coalition – who have ended up taking refuge in abstention. There is space, according to the former mayor: “For the Noto pollster you can reach 10%“. Mainly to the detriment of FdI, whose leader “has broken the precarious balance that has always existed on the right between conservatives and liberals on the one hand and the social and sovereigns on the other: you have now chosen the conservative camp, we stay in the other“.

Read also: Dl Omnibus, the government taxes the extra profits of the banks. 40% withdrawal

Read also: Sting to the banks, Giorgetti deserts. Then the meeting with Salvini

Subscribe to the newsletter

