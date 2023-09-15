Migrants, the League is now for the hard line: Salvini insists on restoring the security decrees. Europe cornered on Tunisia

The bomb dropped yesterday by deputy secretary of the League to Affariitaliani.it had consequences, both within the majority of government and both in a European key. Andrew Crippa he sent a message to the prime minister Melons: “The diplomatic channels didn’t work on migrants, we need to be more decisive: we need the old Salvini decrees on safety“. In the evening it was Secretary Salvini himself who took matters further. The deputy prime minister says so do not rule out the use of the navy to stop the landings. And he claims that Italy is under attack. A meeting is scheduled for Monday morning cabinet. And it cannot be ruled out that the new package of security measures could arrive on the table. Salvini: “Desperate times call for desperate measures“.

The disbursement of funds to Tunisia – we read in Il Giornale – would have been hindered by Josep Borrell. Who today would pass off the missed trip of the European Parliament to Tunis as “the perfect pretext to blow up the memorandum wanted by Giorgia Melons”. Carlo, the head of the Fdi delegation in Brussels, explicitly speaks of a conspiracy Engagement: “The left stop boycott the EU-Tunisia agreement. From day one the Democratic Party and the European left have worked to destroy it. Sabotaging that deal means become complicit in the landings and traffickers. They will answer to the Italians.”

Meloni telephoned Ursula von der Leyen to ask her “the money promised by the EU to Tunisia“. While the government faces the landing emergency in Lampedusa and the League criticizes the Prime Minister’s strategy, the move serves to try to slow down the pressure on the borders. The executive’s suspicion – reports La Stampa – is that controls on the coasts of Tunis have been interrupted and the coast guard is no longer keeping watch precisely because the funding is not arriving.

