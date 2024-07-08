Lega, Salvini attacks Macron: “French election results? Communists and social centers against the Police”

Matteo Salvini comments on the outcome of the French elections by pointing the finger at the president Macron. “The pile-up all against the The Pen built by Macron – thunders the leader of the League on social media – wins the elections but he doesn’t have the numbers to govern“. Then Salvini also has his say on the riots in France following the defeat of the right. “Jubilation in the streets of communists And social centersof pro-Islamists and anti-Semites, hooligans attacking the police with stones in several cities. This is the first night after the elections in France, with the crowd decided by Macron”.

The leader of the Carroccio then adds: “And in Parliament in Paris they will arrive 143 RN MPsnever so many in history with a vote growth from 33 to 37% between the first and second round, remaining the most widely voted partyin the silence of the media. The “all against one” – says Salvini – has reduced the number of seats, but not the consensus for Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardellato whom I send a big hug”. Salvini then announces the birth of the new EU group led by the Hungarian president Viktor Orban. “In the meantime, today, after a long work, the large group of the League is born in Brussels PatriotsWhat will be decisive For change the future of this Europe“.