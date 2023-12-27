Bridge over the Strait/ And in the meantime, the president of Legambiente Ciafani, however, complains about too much money allocated for a project that will create jobs and development

Not even the Christmas holidays stop the Strait Bridge project of Messina, a strategic infrastructure that will allow connecting not only Sicily to Italy but also to Europe. In fact, from Copenhagen you will be able to go to Palermo and vice versa, without considering the opening of our Southern products to African markets, an element that has often been left out of the debate. From this perspective, Matteo Salvini, Minister of Infrastructure and Transport and Deputy Prime Minister, met the President of the Regional Council of Calabria, Filippo Mancuso, in an institutional context at the MIT.

READ ALSO: Salvini's conference on the bridge, the minister reiterates that it will take place

But those who accuse the Bridge of being a “cathedral in the desert” have received an ad hoc response: building the Bridge does not mean neglecting other public works such as roads and railways. In fact, economic commitments of over 1.4 billion euros are foreseen for mobility “to make Calabria more connected, modern and competitive, including 3 billion for modernization of the state road 106 Ionica and the protection of one of the most important logistics platforms in the Mediterranean and Europe, the port of Gioia Tauro, essential for the development of the South and the country”.

For what concern Mancuso Bridge instead he declared: “I also wanted to reiterate to the Minister the full sharing of the Strait Bridge infrastructure which, once built, restoring strategic centrality in the international scenario to Calabria and Sicily, will transform economic and social marginality into opportunities for sustainable development and social growth for this part of the South”. But the Italy of “No Everything” is always ready in its battle of regression and (un)happy degrowth. These are the usual Luddite standard-bearers of “professional benaltrism”, those for whom there is it is always “something else” more important and effective to do and so, with this excuse, we don't do what needs to be done and we throw the ball into the stands.

This is how Stefano Ciafani, national president of Legambiente expresses himself: “The Bridge over the Strait, an economically and environmentally unsustainable work, continues to drain precious public resources and risks creating a black hole in the country's coffers. The The bridge will cost the state around 15 billion euros, between the main and connecting works, which will most likely increase given the very long construction times. An unbearable vulnerability not only for Calabria and Sicily but for the entire country in which there are increasingly urgent issues to address, starting with the challenge of decarbonizing the transport sector. If Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini thinks he will be remembered by history for the construction of the Bridge, he would do better to act on the real mobility problems of Southern Italy and the entire country.”

Ciafani goes so far as to define the 15 billion euros as an “unbearable vulnerability”. Perhaps he lives on the planet Papalla, given that the enormous financial flow will create jobs and development for lands where young people are still forced to migrate in order to work and for this reason he should be jumping for joy.

Subscribe to the newsletter

