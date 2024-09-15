Open Arms, request for six years in prison for Salvini. The congress he promises within the year could be his last as a candidate for secretary

The PMs of Palermo, who investigated the then Interior Minister Matthew Salvini for the story Open Armsthey requested a condemnation of six years. A decision that in the space of a few hours triggered a real mobilization web, starting from the video on a black background published on social media in which Salvini stated: “I plead guilty to defending the national borders”. A very specific communication choice that transformed the process, explains today the Courier“on one occasion for call the militants to protest even in the streets against political trials” and understand, secondly, what the future of the Carroccio.

The usual printers of the Alloythe newspaper in via Solferino reports, are already alerted: in a few hours they will receive the files of the flyersi, with quotations from the prosecutors’ closing statement, which will be distributed in the hundreds of gazebo that the party is organizing for the next weekends. Until October 18, when the lawyer of the League secretary — Giulia Bongiorno — will hold her defense speech in Palermo. For that day, Salvini has summoned the parliamentarians: they will have to be all in front of the Courtalso the backdrop for a street demonstration. A resounding initiative that, in an interview with Libero, Salvini explained as follows: “There is a political responsibility of the left, which has decided to to take revenge of the undersigned sending me to trial. A film already seen with Silvio Berlusconi and that we are seeing — in some respects — even with Donald Trump”.

In short, the trial has become, within a few hours, an opportunity for create consensus, but also to understand the future of the party Congress that Salvini in the last meeting with his parliamentarians guaranteed by the end of the year. The last one as candidate secretary, if what he told the elected is true, explains the Courier which reports the words that the leader of the Northern League is said to have addressed to his followers: “I will return to ask for the mandate to consolidate the party and bring all of you and others back to Parliament. Then, however, in 2027 you will choose some of the many capable young people among us. Because I am starting to get tired”.

But, he continues Courier“The Federal Congress within the year will not be easybecause between the Pontida rally on October 6th and the electoral round on November 17th and 18th there is not much time left: above all, fundamental congresses such as the one in Lombardy are still missing; where, between the outgoing Fabrizio Cecchetti and the group leader in the Senate Massimiliano Romeo (and other possible ones), there is no single candidate at the moment. But Romeoswear those who know him, has no intention of taking any steps back.”