War Russia-Ukraine, Giorgetti stops Salvini’s visa

Matteo Salvini in the next few days will go to Fly together with a delegation of five or six other members of the League. Russian diplomatic sources – reads the Republic – have informed the competent institutional channels Italians to have received a visa application by the former Deputy Prime Minister and his companions. Since the Russia launched what he calls “special military operation”, no Western politician flew to visit Flyexcept the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the UN secretary general António Guterres they met Vladimir Putin to the Kremlin in the extreme attempt of a mediation. Salvini he would be the first leader of a Western party to visit the Russian Federation in the midst of hostilities with Ukraine.

MOSCOW, SALVINI: “NO VISA REQUIRED OR ORGANIZED MISSION”

“No visa required or mission organized. The goal of achieving Peace at any cost, and meeting everyone as the Holy Father reiterated today, remains a priority for me (and for 74% of Italians given Ipsos). A renewed agreement between Russia, Ukraine, Europe and the United States must be everyone’s goal ”. League leader Matteo Salvini says so.







At the moment, however, – continues Repubblica – there are no confirmations. And the staff of the leader of the Northern League denies it. Yet, the issue remains on the table whether the head of the League’s delegation to the government, the minister of economic development Giancarlo Giorgettimakes a clarification in the press conference of the Prime Minister Mario Draghi. “I believe that Salvini is animated by sincere intentions and longings for pacifists but I am not planning a voyage of this type a Fly. I believe that international diplomatic relations in a situation like this require great cautionand above all they must be coordinated with the government, that the League supports “.

