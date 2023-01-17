Lega, request for filing for the Metropol case: victory for Salvini

sensational breakthrough in investigations on the sale of petrolium which involved the League. The famous case metropol with the alleged clique of six people, three Italians and three Russians, who in a Moscow hotel they would have treated – we read in La Verità – a gigantic deal oil for finance illegally Matthew’s League Salvini, goes to the archive. There power of attorney Of MilanIndeed, after having analyzed in detail the facts of that October 18, 2018she asked closure of the investigation. In 2019 the media around the world had thought they had it in hand the ultimate weapon to sink Salvinijust emerged victorious from European elections of May.

Now i magistrates of Milanhowever – continues La Verità – led by the adjunct Fabio De Pasqualeafter three and a half years of fruitless investigations were forced to ask for archiving for all suspects, starting with Gianluca Savoinithe controversial lobbyist who allegedly took part in the meeting of metropol. The archiving was requested because the investigation did not identify the Russian subjects which should have been “oiled” to take home the monster commissioni.e. “the discount percentage exceeding 4%”.

