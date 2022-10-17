Lega, Romeo: “We are optimistic, the government will take place and in a short time”

Day crucial today’s one for the future of the government Melons that has yet to be born. The confrontation between the leader of Fdi and the head of Forza Italia Berlusconiafter the recent controversies, will determine whether the three parties that will make up the majority will go united or not to consultations at Quirinale. In the meantime, the official announcement arrives from the League Giancarlo Giorgetti as next Minister of Economy. “Giorgetti at Mef? Absolutely yes – declares Massimiliano Romeo, group leader in the Senate of the League on Radio 24 – and on our part there was great enthusiasm on the idea of ​​this choice because initially the Ministry of Economy seemed to be more ‘within reach of a technician and instead when the name of Giorgetti came out it is a figure who reassurescalms and gives thickness at all Government even at the level international“.

Romeo he then assured that “the League has already proven to be important part active to guarantee stabilityto try to do some da bridge in front of some misunderstandingsbut we are absolutely optimistic that the Government will do it, because this is what the citizens have asked of us with the expression of popular vote and it would be absurd disappoint them. We will be able to recompose some misunderstandings, but in a short time, it is assumed with the beginning of consultationsThursday 20 and Friday 21, we can already get to a oath of the Government around the day of 24“.

