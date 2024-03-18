Ukrainian war and elections in Russia, interview with the leader of the League in the Senate Massimiliano Romeo





“Sending NATO troops to Ukraine would mean losing our minds and crossing that red line that would lead us straight towards world and atomic war.” He states it ad Affaritaliani.it the leader of the League in the Senate Massimiliano Romeo commenting on the words of French President Emmanuel Macron, who insists on not ruling out sending NATO soldiers to Ukraine, and in the aftermath of the presidential elections in Russia won by Vladimir Putin.

“We need intelligences of peace as he said Pontiff. That the G7 let it be an opportunity to formally open the diplomatic path because with the start of negotiations the weapons will also stop. As Matteo Salvini said, the League will do everything to make 2024 a year of peace, we can't stand any more wars”, concludes the president of the Lega senators Romeo.