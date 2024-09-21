



The video published a week ago by Matteo Salvini on the request for 6 years of prison in the Open Arms trial has collected over 12 million views on the deputy prime minister’s social media alone, including: 8.6 million on X, 2.3 million on Tiktok, 1.2 million on Instagram, 350 thousand on Facebook.

Today and tomorrow, meanwhile, the League has organized hundreds of gazebos throughout Italy to show solidarity with Salvini after the request for six years in prison formulated by the Palermo prosecutors.

Next weekend the League will return to the streets. In total, the party will organize more than a thousand stalls.

The League has made this known.