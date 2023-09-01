Virtus Entella ready to restart. The first match of the Lega Pro championship for the Chiavari players is scheduled for Saturday 2 September at 20:45 at the Town Hall of Chiavari. Mister Gennaro Volpe presented the challenge from the Randstad headquarters in Chiavari. “There’s a lot of desire to go back to playing, there’s curiosity about this first match. It’s the first act of a very competitive championship, the points start counting right away”.



00:46