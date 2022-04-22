The championship ends this weekend with the expected direct promotions of groups B (tomorrow) and A (Sunday). Four teams at stake, but only two will immediately follow Bari in B: Modena and Reggiana on one side, Sudtirol and Padua on the other. Then from April 29th the playoffs will start.

the project

And there is an air of digital innovations in Lega Pro, ready to debut in the NFT market (special, unique and non-interchangeable tokens). The project, presented in Milan in collaboration with Eleven Sports and DaChain, foresees the release on the occasion of the C playoffs of 5000 objects contained in three collections: Top Moments Playoff with the best actions of each game; 3D collectible, a series of iconic objects including the playoff ball and the championship trophy; finally, four works of art created by Cristina Stifanic limited for the Final Four. “” Innovation is one of the pillars of our project – says Lega Pro president Francesco Ghirelli – and all this will be useful to bring fans and young people closer to the world of Serie C “. For his part, the vice president of Lega, Marcel Vulpis, broadens horizons: “We are now projected on the path of digital transformation. And with this operation we will enter the history of digital sport”.