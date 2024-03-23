The League applauds the announcement of the national congress in the autumn. From north to south, elected officials and local administrators of the party led by Matteo Salvini welcomed the idea launched by the secretary in last night's Federal vote in the Chamber. For the deputy secretary of the party, Andrea Crippa, it will be necessary to reconfirm Salvini, then perhaps some adjustments can be made to strengthen the team. “I expect a reconfirmation of Matteo Salvini because he is essential for the League”, he says immediately, almost as a premise to every reasoning. “At this moment there is no possible alternative to Matteo Salvini in the leadership of the League – he tells AdnKronos – then maybe we need to change something at an organizational level, we need to understand how to strengthen our ruling class, how to intervene where there are problems”.

For Crippa “Salvini cannot do everything, but it is clear that Matteo Salvini took the League, saved it, refounded ithe launched it and brought it to 35% and therefore I can't imagine a League without Matteo Salvini”. He doesn't think that the vote in the European elections (“Vannacci? It will be decided in these days”, he says about the general arriving in the lists of the Northern League) will be able to change the cards: “There are moments in which the League, like every party, grows and moments in which the League, like every party, is less strong”. Rivals for the secretary? “I believe that there won't even be , leading the League has a cost in personal terms and sacrifices that only Salvini can bear.”

“Now everyone must lend a hand,” warns the secretary's right-hand man. “We need a team around him – concludes Sibillino – that believes in the League and is exposed for Matteo Salvini”. In clear terms, the line seems to be shared: well done Salvini, the democratic debate is right. Certainly some, off the record, are starting to ask the question of what kind of congress it could be, given that it will arrive after a demanding and not without risk electoral round – read possible further decline in consensus – starting from the European elections in June.

But those who put their face to it are happy with the choice of the congress. “It will be an important moment of sharing, Matteo has shown that he wants to clarify, therefore it is appropriate to choose to hold the congress after the electoral campaign and after the end of the last missed regional congresses”, Edoardo Rixi, deputy minister of Infrastructure and secretary, tells AdnKronos of the Liguria League for Salvini Premier, re-elected by acclamation last September. The deputy and secretary of the Youth League Luca Toccalini agrees: “It will be a moment of dialogue, but between now and November there will be many things, we will see, certainly my hope is that Salvini is reconfirmed. Since yesterday we have a date, that of autumn , but we knew that the congress was coming.”

Same words from the Sicilian Anastasio Carrà, deputy and first Northern League mayor in Sicily, with the mayor's armband in the municipality of Motta Sant'Anastasia: “Congresses are needed, they are the salt of democracy, so Salvini's decision is good”. Now, however, Carrà, responsible for the European elections on the island, is seeking reconciliation for the lists: “We are trying to enhance what he is doing as a minister here too – he says of Salvini -. In the summer we will have our first regional congress, in the meantime we are thinking about the lists to make them as competitive as possible”. Among the names circulating here there is certainly not that of General Vannacci, rather rumors say Fdi MEP Raffaele Stancanelli is on the way.

Some Northern League members who also express doubts about the congress remain unnamed: “If it gets below 10% – argues one from the North – it will be more difficult to acclaim Salvini, but for now no one seems to want to challenge him for the secretariat and therefore nothing could change.. .”. Even the most stubborn critics, those closest to Bossian's positions, who ask the League to return to being a union in the north, do not seem to have too much faith in a change of pace: “Not even a new flop will push Salvini to step aside, it will be a farce congress”, says a former Lumbard of the first hour half-heartedly.