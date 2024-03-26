Lega: “No to Ursula-bis, she only caused damage. What does the rest of the CDX say?”

“In 2019 Ursula was elected with 383 votes: the decisive votes came from M5S, from the Polish PiS of the ECR group – of which FdI is part – and from Orban, who at the time was still sitting on the EPP benches. These are the facts, the rest is talk”





“The League has always said no to Von der Leyen and still says it, we remain consistent with our ideas and our positions”. Thus Marco Zanni, MEP of the League, president of the Identity and Democracy group, interviewed by Affaritaliani.it. “We reiterated it during the “Winds of Change” event last Saturday in Rome, organized by the Identity and Democracy party, and we will continue to repeat it throughout the electoral campaign: we work for a united and cohesive centre-right also in Europe, a majority of change, which remedies the disasters caused by this Commission. And it seems logical to us that, if we all agree in the center-right on this need for change, it is consequent to clearly say and commit ourselves to ensuring that it is not precisely those who signed this disaster who are able to lead change”.

“Friends Marine Le Pen and André Ventura have said clearly, without mincing words, what the key point of the upcoming 2024 European elections is, namely the reconfirmation of Ursula Von der Leyen for a second mandate at the helm of the European Commission. The League did not vote for her in 2019. And it is unfortunate that there are those who, despite having spent many years in the European institutions, today there is a bit of confusion in the reconstructions: in 2019 the 28 parliamentarians of the League voted against Ursula Von der Leyen as president of the European Commission, as did the entire ID group. She was elected with 383 votes, very slightly exceeding the necessary threshold of 374: the decisive votes came from M5S, from the Polish PiS of the ECR group – of which FdI is part – and from Orban, who was still sitting on the EPP benches at the time. These are the facts, the rest is chatter”, says Zanni.

“Not only did we not vote for it, but we strongly opposed all the measures taken by this Commission against businesses, against workers, against families, not to mention the anti-freedom and anti-farmer measures carried out by Brussels in recent years. five years, branded Von der Leyen and Timmermans. It would be absurd to support this European Commission, which has done so much damage to date. We must clear the field of ambiguity, it is right that citizens are aware of the intentions of all political forces. This is the challenge of 2024: on the one hand those who want continuity, to keep things as they are in the EU, to keep Von der Leyen and co. On the other there are us, who want change, after years of disasters. We say right from the start, with coherence and transparency: never with the left in the EU. Who else is ready to say it?”, concludes Zanni.