Maroni: “No Salvini at the Viminale but Piantedosi”

“With Giorgia Meloni it will last a long time, we will not go to vote before the end of the legislature. I am sure of it, because the Meloni is capable of holding the bar and resisting all jibes “. Roberto Maroni says this in an ‘interview with’ Corriere della Sera ‘.

At the same time, Maroni asked for an extraordinary congress of the Lega, to install a new secretary after Salvini’s electoral debacle. Al Corriere della Sera traces the identikit: “I don’t mention any names, but I have a clear profile of his profile: it must be that of a moderate, competent and with great passion. And then he must stay away from any magic circle and listen more to the real militants “.

On the eve of the formation of the Meloni government, Roberto Maroni presents his book “Il Viminale esploderà” and puts forward a candidacy for the delicate department. As a former Minister of the Interior, Maroni excludes a return for Salvini and in the ‘Corriere della sera’ he says: “A prefect must go to the Interior Ministry. I would like the prefect to be Matteo Piantedosi, because he is a man of worth, he was the head of the cabinet of the minister Lamorgese and has passed all the investigations of the judiciary unscathed “.

