War in Ukraine, Fontana and Salvini say opposite things. Cracks in the League

Georgia Melons Washington has just announced a new shipment of weapons to Ukraine, in particular Italy will supply air defenses Samp-T and the Prime Minister also explained that our country’s economic effort towards Kiev will increase 400 millionthus moving on to a spending of 1.7 billion in 2025. His words are in stark contrast to those uttered by the leader of the League Matteo Salvini which continues on the road to a “peace” which in fact means – writes Massimo Franco in Il Corriere della Sera – the surrender to Russia. Since he claims without hesitation that “The more weapons you send, the longer the war goes on“. But it is not only Prime Minister Meloni who has an opposite opinion to Salvini’s, and in a few days she will have to make a difficult choice, supporting of der Leyen and distance themselves even more from the Patriots (the EU group of Salvini, Le Pen and Orban), or not vote for it and isolate yourself in Europebut also Salvini’s right-hand man: Lorenzo Fountain.

It is surprising – continues Il Corriere – to hear the highest institutional figure of the League, the Speaker of the Housedifferent words from those of Salvini. Fontana said in Washington, where he was participating in the meeting of parliamentary leaders: “We must not forget that NATO was born as an alliance for peace and needs to be strengthened from this point of view”. And again: “He remains convinced, support for Ukraine to which we return to confirm our concrete closeness and the full will to be at his side in his great effort of resistance“. It is natural – continues Il Corriere – to ask whether this is a distancing due to the context in which Fontana made his speech; whether it is a tribute due to the institutional role he holds; or whether it is the confirmation of a bad mood which is creeping into the League towards Salvini’s choices.