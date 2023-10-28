Laura Ravetto’s offer: “Whoever gives the most funds to the League wins one day with me”

A social ‘raffle’ to raise funds to support the League. It was launched by the head of the party’s equal opportunities department, Laura Ravetto. And the curiosity is that the prize is essentially a day with her; that is, participation in a television program or a tour of Parliament together with the deputy.

“Today is my day, it is the day dedicated to me, to support the League, if you want to do so I will attach the address, any liberal donation deductible at 26%, any amount is fine, if you think that I am one of your favorite deputies, if you are interested in these symbolic prizes that I give”, explains Ravetto in a video on social media.

“The one who contributes the most will come with me to a television newsroom, the second will take a tour of Parliament with me, the third will be able to post a message on my social media. If you are interested in this, if you want to support us, if you believe in our battles” make a donation, he urges.

