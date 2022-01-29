Rumors: Giorgetti complains about the lack of valorisation of the work done in the government by the League

The head of the Lega delegation to the government Giancarlo Giorgetti “for some time” he has been evaluating his resignation as minister, an evaluation underway even in these hours. The League’s parliamentary sources report this, explaining that the party’s failure to value the work done in the government by the party (“Everything he does is silenced“), and also “attacks by government allies“. This morning the Minister of Development had delivered to reporters a cryptic sentence about the” turning point “taking place in those hours:”For some it leads to Colle, for me it leads home“.

Then the meeting with Salvini and the request to Draghi

At the end of a meeting with Matteo Salviniin which the two members of the League have asked Mario Draghi for a meetingthe resignation of the number two of the Carroccio seem to have returned. But a new phase is being asked for the executive.

“I am happy that Mattarella has accepted with a sense of responsibility the intention of Parliament to indicate him to the presidency of the Republic. Resignation? To face this new phase, a fine-tuning is needed: the government with its majority adopt a new type of working method that allows us to deal constructively with the many dossierseven divided, so as not to turn this year into a very long, harmful electoral campaign that is of no use to the country “, Giorgetti explained at the end of the face to face with Salvini.

“I think you know exactly the measures that await us in the next year, the problems are serious and serious. The government – he added – works very well but in the face of a year like this, at least a new code of conduct among the majority allies is necessary”.

“Giancarlo spoke of a change of pace in the government, he’s right. From Monday rightly says and I add a change of register. He is the head of the delegation. I party secretary, we need more incisive measures “, he explained later Matteo Salvini to Montecitorio.

READ ALSO:

– Quirinal chaos, the consequences in the center-right: Berlusconi’s revenge against Lega and Fratelli d’Italia. Proportional reform. Salvini and Meloni never premier

– Quirinale, live broadcast on the sixth day for the election of the President of the Republic. Rumors: ok to Mattarella-bis already today

– Cacciari to Affaritaliani.it: “Stay Mattarella, Draghi weakened by the Quirinal chaos. The Cdx will reunite, once the alliance between Letta and Conte is over”

– Quirinale, the knot is Mario Draghi: at home or not