“Exploited vulnerable women, forced to carry a pregnancy for rich western clients. Babies sold, provided they are perfect. Prices that can be paid in installments, clinics, intermediaries, lawyers, frozen eggs transported in backpacks from one side of the world to the other. All this it is the hell of the slavery of the surrogate uterus. On May 14th, precisely for Mother’s Day, the League reaffirms its commitment to make the surrogate uterus a universal crime, taking to the streets and collecting signatures in the squares “. To say it, in a note, Simona Baldassarre, head of the Family Department of the League.

“After filing in the Senate earlier this year a bill against surrogate womb; and the presentation in Cassation of a popular initiative bill last year, in order to intensify the fight against surrogacy; this represents the umpteenth initiative put in place by the League to put a stop to the aberrant practice. To wake up those who sleep, give a voice to those who don’t speak, inform those who are distracted, and sensitize the squares to find out what really lies behind the slavery of the third millennium ”, he concludes.