There manifestation organized Saturday by the Lega in Piazza Bocca della Verita, it was important not only because it was the first major demonstration after the stop determined by the pandemic emergency, or for the issues, first of all that of justice, treated, but also and above all because it was the first great test with his own people of the “new” Salvini as a moderate federator of the new center-right. His presence warmed the hearts of the thousands of supporters who flocked to Rome from all over Italy, but it was not the usual Salvini all soul and heart who was used with great skill to ignite the soul of an adoring crowd. Certainly there was no lack of controversy, both when we talked about justice and when we talked about future agreements and strategies, because as he says from the stage “After Covid, politics has the duty to be united, fast, concrete and effective. The Italians ask us this, not divisions and quarrels. “

It seems incredible to hear these words from those who caused a government crisis in August and spent the months of the pandemic accusing the Conte government of health dictatorship. But that Salvini is evidently part of the past. Now is the time to show a other face of the multifaceted Northern League leader, which in any case was able to bring a party now in shambles to almost 40% of the votes. On the other hand, Salvini opens and closes the event, but not with one of his long speeches full of ardor but also of hatred towards political opponents, now the his interest is to join his political side to fetch Palazzo Chigi in two years.

The only controversial offspring are for the president of the ANM, Santalucia who had launched vague threats to those who are promoters of a referendum, who for the first time wants to try to reform a justice, which now shows everyone his connivance and too many contradictions that make it more and more a body distant from the people and too self-referential, as shown by the data that speak of a collapse in the percentage of Italians who say they still have faith in the Italian judiciary. There parade of people who denounce too many wrongs suffered by too many unjust justice, are touching moments that warm the crowd, even more so than the scorching temperatures of the first real Roman summer weekend.

By now the real battle of the new Salvini, who now seems to be much more at ease within the Draghi executive than Pd and five stars are, it is the one for justice, that like the question immigration risks becoming one of the strong themes of the coming months. These will be the real battles of the new moderate Salvini and federator, and certainly on these issues, he will be able to find ample support and consensus both in Forza Italia (especially for justice) and in Fratelli d’Italia (on immigration).

The catwalk dedicated to the next candidate for mayor of Rome, Enrico Michetti, accompanied by his deputy, just a magistrate, Simonetta Matone, at the beginning of the event, wants to be a calming signal towards the increasingly looming presence of Giorgia Meloni, who was the progenitor of the Michetti operation (which is not at all obvious given that in Puglia last summer, Salvini had attended only one meeting with the candidate for governor of Fdi Raffaele Fitto, putting in place the first real break in the center-right coalition, the aftermath of which then continued in the months to come).

“Salvini hasn’t changed- says one of his colonels under the stage- he just realized that now his action must be different and it must be to federate and unite and above all to be the promoter of fundamental reforms, such as those of the taxation, justice and public administration that must be carried out in the coming years. “

On the other hand, the move of the great old man of Italian politics Silvio Berlusconi, who proposed the idea of ​​a single party instead of a federation, has certainly cleared up the field, and Salvini, after a first moment of bewilderment, will surely have understood that that is perhaps the port to which we must land, if we want to really affect the next challenging months of Italian politics, all the more so now that on the other side of the fence, the alliance between the Democratic Party and the five stars seems increasingly uphill.

“But as a federation and federation, we need to create a single party, at least with Forza Italia, then surely Meloni will have to follow us afterwards.. It is in moments like these that one must have the courage to dare. After the merger, everything will be consequent, such as the entry into the popular Europeans. One cannot think of being a leader while remaining on the sidelines in Europe, but Matteo has already talked about this with Le Pen, who is following a similar path to that of Matteo, in France “, says a young deputy in no uncertain terms. very close to the Northern League leader. Counting more in Italy and then counting more in Europe, and vice versa. The demonstration in Rome represented both in symbols and in form a change of pace compared to the old League of struggle. Someone immediately wanted to point out the absences of Zaia and Giorgetti, perhaps the two main precursors in the party of this new Salvini strategy, as an attempt to point out a difference anyway.

But none of this, it is simply the impossibility of both of them to participate, because as the main exponents of the Carroccio claim in chorus, never before has the party been united and cohesive around its secretary, who precisely from this compactness he wants to start more combative and self-confident because as he says from the stage, at the end of the event “I will reach the goal because I am a big head, I go back to asking all the friends of the center-right to put us together, to leave aside jealousies, selfishness, divisions and to join us with a founding paper of common values ​​”with at the center” above all freedom, the future, development and the family “. A statement that many might remind of the now famous and improvised speech of the Knight’s step in 2007, to kick off the PDL operation, which perhaps first surprised its allies. But this Salvini operation did not arise from the intuition that Berlusconi had at the time, to get out of the impasse to which riotous allies were relegating him, such as Fini who seemed very interested in taking the place of the old center-right leader.

But now things have changed, because in that case it was a question of getting out of a situation of objective difficulty, while here it would be necessary more than anything else to administer a situation of substantial and reassuring advantage, in order not to risk getting divided at the next elections. “Italy’s interest comes first – Salvini reiterates – after that of the party. You may have noticed that there are no party symbols on this stage. We want health, work, family, beauty, safety, which means that if you ask the Italians for the green pass, you stop letting illegal immigrants land. “Just to make it clear that in any case, on some historical issues, such as that of illegal immigration, federation or merger, the “new” Salvini certainly will not give up by one meter.