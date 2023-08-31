More and more citizens are choosing to donate their 5×1000 to the Lega del Filo d’Oro. In 2022 there were 257,504, over 27 thousand more than the previous year, for an amount of just over 9 million euros, as can be seen from the data published at the end of June by the Revenue Agency. To each – reads a note – goes the thanks of the entire Foundation, because with their signatures they have moved a small percentage of their personal income tax from the state coffers to support the life paths of many children and adults with deafblindness, throughout Italy. There is still time to allocate the 5×1000 through your tax return: for the Ordinary and pre-compiled Model 730, the deadline is 09/30/2023 (falling on Saturday, postponed to 2 October). For the 2023 Income Model presented electronically, the deadline is 11/30/2023.

The simple, free and important gesture, like a signature in the tax return, guarantees a very important income for the Organization, to give answers to more deafblind and multi-psychosensory disabled people, to guarantee the quality of a service which provides a very high between operators and users and to design new centers and offices, in order to reach more territories, in an increasingly widespread manner.

With the share of Irpef donated by taxpayers, the Foundation is recovering, in Abruzzo, the house where its founder Sabina Santilli lived in San Benedetto dei Marsi (Aq), and where a study center and territorial office will be created, while, in Lazio, will build a residential and day care centre. The 5×1000 also allows the Foundation to continue to offer personalized educational and rehabilitation programmes; to strengthen and expand existing services, guaranteeing the usual high quality standards and to establish further collaborations in the field of research, to improve the daily life of those who cannot see or hear through solutions in areas such as communication and assistive technologies. A huge investment, also supported by the 5×1000, is the National Center of Osimo, a highly specialized center recently inaugurated in the presence of the President of the Republic: the second lot – which brings the residential places from 56 to 80 – has been completed and now it is necessary support its operation.

The 5×1000 – recalls the Foundation – does not replace, but adds to the 8×1000 and 2×1000 mechanisms, which remain in force. There are 3 different possibilities that the State offers to the taxpayer to support very different areas: the State itself and religious denominations (8×1000); associations and research bodies (5×1000) and, with 2×1000 a political party. All three choices can be expressed.

Even taxpayers exempt from the obligation to submit the return can make the choices for the destination of the 8×1000, 5×1000 and 2×1000 of the Irpef, presenting the form, in a sealed envelope, by 30 November 2023 at the counter of a post office , to an intermediary enabled for telematic transmission (professional, Caf, etc.), or directly through the telematic services of the Revenue Agency. For many families throughout Italy, a signature next to the tax code 80003150424 will become #precious help. For any further information, visit the website 5×1000.legadelfilodoro.it where a dedicated guide is available and downloadable, or you can write to [email protected].