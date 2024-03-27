On the occasion of the ceremony that kicked off the celebrations for its 60th anniversary, the Lega del Filo d'Oro Ets Foundation, a philanthropic organisation, presented today, in the Queen's Hall of the Chamber of Deputies, the 'Manifesto of deafblind people '. This is a 10-point document which aims to draw the attention of the institutions to the rights of this non-negligible segment of the population, which numbers over 360 thousand people with sensory and multiple visual and hearing disabilities and, at the same time, with motor limitations, the overall estimate of which must however be revised upwards, also taking into account children under 15, not included in the survey, and people who have, in addition to sensory impairment, also an intellectual disability. These are often invisible people, who risk being confined to the isolation imposed by their disability.

The institutional event – we read in a note – was attended by politicians alongside professionals, volunteers and representatives of the Foundation, patients and also historical friends such as Renzo Arbore and Neri Marcorè. “There is only one word to acknowledge the work, or rather the mission, that those who collaborate with the Lega del Filo d'Oro carry out on a daily basis: thank you – states the vice-president of the Chamber Giorgio Mulè – And to thank volunteers, staff, therapists, family members and above all the living miracles that populate the Filo d'Oro, I am proud to host them in the Chamber of Deputies on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of its foundation. We do so with a concrete signal from the Government, because with the expansion of the law on the recognition of rights of deafblind people, just announced by the Minister for Disabilities Alessandra Locatelli, the Executive has demonstrated the centrality of the issues linked to the activity of the Golden Thread”.

“Today is an important milestone for the Lega del Filo d'Oro, for Rossano Bartoli and for all the people who are part of this great family – underlines Minister Locatelli – I am happy to be able to celebrate this anniversary with important news. Yesterday, on my proposal, the Council of Ministers approved a provision amending law 107/2010 regarding the recognition of the rights of deafblind people, inserting this topic in the Simplifications bill presented by Minister Zangrillo. The constant collaboration with Rossano Bartoli and legislative staff of the Lega del Filo d'Oro has allowed us to go in the right direction: we are finally adapting the definition and expanding the law to guarantee the recognition of the condition of deafblindness, regardless of the age of onset. An important signal, which will allow all deafblind people access to services”.

“The Lega del Filo d'Oro – adds the deputy minister of Labor and Social Policies, Maria Teresa Bellucci – is a flagship for the world of associations and therefore of the third sector, but not only that, because the heritage of solidarity , knowledge and advocacy carried forward makes us all, institutions and citizens, proud of the important results achieved in years of work in favor of deafblind people. Today another fundamental piece has been added in terms of recognition of the specific situation of deafblind people within the vast family of disabilities, allowing greater protection and guarantees for a better life. Thank you friends of the Lega del Filo d'Oro for what you do and for the path you have traced and which allows many other associations to follow the your example and your dedication”.

“Today the Lega del Filo d'Oro reaches another, fundamental, goal – declares Rossano Bartoli, president of the Lega del Filo d'Oro Foundation – On the eve of this celebratory day, a very important bill for all the deafblind people, which recognizes deafblindness as a unique disability, without discrimination between people with the same conditions who developed at different ages. This significant step makes us look to the future with greater hope and lays the foundations for a more inclusive and respectful society. Today's event seals the commitment that, as Lega del Filo d'Oro, we have been carrying out for 60 years now and looks at the further goals that we hope to be able to achieve thanks to everyone's support. Our goal is to guarantee a better future for those who cannot see and does not hear and to their families, who place their trust in us every day. We firmly believe, and we have had proof of this, that with the support of the institutions and the population as a whole, we can overcome the current challenges to create a more equal and accessible. I therefore want to thank all the institutions for having accepted our requests and having guaranteed this precious opportunity for discussion”.

In his greeting, the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci recalls that the Foundation “represents an invaluable resource in support of deafblind and psychosensory impaired people who, thanks to assistance, rehabilitation and education, can make progress towards greater autonomy. With yesterday's approval in the Council of Ministers of the measure on the recognition of deafblindness, the Government gave a strong signal of attention and listening to the needs of deafblind people. A very important result that goes in the direction of full recognition of the right to health” . The Foundation “is a source of pride for all of Italy and for the Marche – concludes the Undersecretary for Economy and Finance Lucia Albano – 60 years is an extraordinary milestone achieved thanks to dedication, care, but also to innovation, research and study, achieved thanks to the commitment of all doctors, healthcare professionals, volunteers and donors who do their utmost every day to realize a dream that began in 1964. Yesterday's approval in the Council of Ministers of the recognition of deafblindness represents a great step forward towards the full guarantee of the right to health and self-determination and an important signal of attention towards the Lega del Filo d'Oro”.