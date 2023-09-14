After a two-year period characterized by important limitations, in order to respond courageously and promptly to the challenges imposed by the Covid-19 emergency, this year the activity of the Lega del Filo d’Oro Foundation is growing. In 2022, the organization guaranteed its services to 1,128 people with deafblindness and multiple psychosensory impairments and their families, with an increase of 26% compared to 2021, thus reaching the highest number of users ever recorded. Compared to 2021, the number of users undergoing treatment in the 5 residential centers also increased, reaching 326 (+8%). Furthermore, the number of days of service provided increased by 5% (69,961). These are the main data of the 2022 social budget of the Lega del Filo d’Oro, presented yesterday at the University of Milan in the presence of Rossano Bartoli, president of the Lega del Filo d’Oro Foundation; Clodia Vurro, scientific director of the project, University of Milan; Barbara Duca, director of Finance and Control administration, Lega del Filo d’Oro Foundation, and Andrea Lecce, head of Impact Intesa Sanpaolo management.

The results obtained in 2022 – we read in a note – highlight the strategic development path of the Foundation, to provide answers to more and more people, demonstrated by the completion of the second lot of the National Center of Osimo (Ancona) – the high specialization inaugurated in March 2023 – which will accommodate, among other things, residences for full-time guests, in 14 apartments of 4 units each. The two buildings will allow us to double the total number of beds available in Osimo, significantly improving the management of waiting lists. Furthermore, in 2022, the territorial offices of Novara and Pisa were inaugurated and made fully operational. The Foundation is currently involved in the recovery project of the House of Sabina Santilli, in Abruzzo, where a study center with territorial headquarters will be created in 2023, and in Lazio where a residential and daytime socio-health center will be built. The locations will thus rise to 11, but another 2 will be added shortly, as envisaged in the 2022/24 three-year improvement plan.

Higher numbers than ever also for services in local offices, which overall – informs the Foundation – were a point of reference for 758 users (+9%). The significant results obtained in 2022 were achieved thanks to the work of employees, who became 682 (+4.8%), and active volunteers who rose to 465 (+23% on 2021) for a total of 31,542 hours of volunteering donated , which contributed to improving the social inclusion of guests and users, together with the enhancement of the Foundation’s mission.

“After 2 years characterized by heavy limitations, in which we tirelessly sought innovative ways of contact and closeness – states Bartoli – 2022 was the year of new balances. The ‘golden thread of good friendship’ has returned to weaving relationships with the external world. In a changing context, the discussion with our stakeholders reinforces the belief that growth for the Lega del Filo d’Oro is inevitable, as long as it is founded on the solidity of a model that continues to place passion and method, consistency and innovation, making structures and skills available”.

To continue with its activities and to be able to plan increasingly effective responses for deafblind and multi-sensory impaired people, the support of the donor network is certainly essential for the Foundation. There was a clear and growing prevalence of contributions from private individuals – individuals, companies or foundations – which made it possible to cover approximately 81% of the costs incurred by Leda del Filo d’Oro. Overall, a positive sign also in fundraising: a particularly significant +9.3%, if read in light of the context conditions that characterized 2022, marked both by the conflict in Ukraine and by the progressive loss of purchasing power due to the strong inflation.

“For the Lega del Filo d’Oro – declares Vurro – the Social Report is much more than a formal document through which to fulfill a regulatory obligation. On the contrary, it is a dynamic process of growth to support the entity’s ability to plan, manage and control its activities, establishing clear and transparent relationships with stakeholders. Also in 2022 the document is structured to account for the degree of achievement of the improvement objectives, giving greater space to the quality of the activities carried out, as well as the quantity of the results achieved. Behind the scenes, the process involves the different areas throughout the year, through the analysis and revision of the complex system of indicators so that it is representative of a profoundly changing context”.