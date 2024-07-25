Crippa: “Politically the executive does not fall and continues until 2027, but…”

“The climate in the government and in the majority is good, net of the divisions in Europe that were already known and are the same as before. The prospect is to get to the end of the legislature, the Meloni government will continue barring external agents that could destabilize it”. This is what he states to Affaritaliani.it the vice-secretary of the League Andrea Crippa on the hypothesis of early elections evoked this morning by Matteo Renzi.

When asked what he means by “external agents that could destabilize the government”, Crippa responds: “We have seen it in the past with Silvio Berlusconiwhen a government is not considered a friend or sympathetic to Europe, economic counteroffensives and fiscal levers or even the usual game of the spread can be triggered. And I also consider the Judiciary an external element that can destabilize the government”.

“Politically, the executive will not fall and will continue until 2027, then for me the European Union is an anti-democratic organization because it does not respect the popular will expressed by the citizens’ vote in its institutions and at its summits. I believe and hope that they will not destabilize the government, but I certainly will not put my hand in the fire or on theEurope nor on the Judiciaryespecially given what has happened in the last month”, concludes the deputy secretary of the League.

