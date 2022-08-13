Elections: Lega, #credo flies in the Twitter trends

“# I believe is first in the trends of Twitter. The keyword of the Lega’s election campaign is confirmed at the top of the social discussions, as it had already happened yesterday evening, in the hours immediately following the screening of I BELIEVE in four symbolic locations of the Lega program (port of Lampedusa, Milan Central Station, INPS offices and the Revenue Agency in Rome). After a physiological – but slight – nocturnal flexion, this morning #credo is back in the head and is also collecting a series of funny parodies. For twelve hours, #credo has been at the center of the web and recently Matteo Salvini has published a long open letter in which he rattles off the objectives of the League and motivates the choice of the slogan I BELIEVE“This was announced by a press release from League.

#CREDO by Matteo Salvini

In an open letter, the leader of the League reaffirms his values ​​and explains the key word of the election campaign towards 25 September. Here it is:

I started doing politics when I was very young, because – cometants – I believed and even more today I believe in values ​​and ideals, in loyalty and honesty, in a better future, especially for our children. without identity and quality, which no longer believes in anything.



Belief is vital, it is the engine of everything. Life, work, sport, study, even love. There is no success without “creed”.

“Credo” is an act of secular faith in the beautiful politics and the beauty of democracy. It is a message that appears revolutionary in an era of mistrust and a loss of security.

I believe that our program is clear, concrete and common sense, above all because it restarts from promises already kept, from reforms already made, from solutions already found and tested.







I believe that the League and the center-right have the right ideas to revive our splendid country.

I believe that the League has a solid and effective governance capacity, as witnessed every day by our regional presidents, the most loved in Italy, the 800 mayors, the 6,000 local administrators from North to South.

I believe that the Lega team has women and men capable of leading the nation. I believe that no other word, more than I BELIEVE, encompasses our way of being and doing politics.

I BELIEVE.

In freedom, social justice and merit.

May the person always come before the state.







In a fair tax, in the revolution of the flat tax and fiscal peace, against the left of taxes and assets.

That all Italians should be protected, starting with the most fragile.

In the value of respect and duties, which give meaning to rights.

In just Justice and in the certainty of punishment.

In a health that leaves no one behind.

In a school that truly prepares for work, in the dignity of all study paths, in a modern university without barons.

In decent pensions: those who built Italy, working their entire lives, must be supported. I believe that young people must have more space and a first, safe job that encourages them. Just read Fornero, the goal is Quota 41.







I BELIEVE.

In defense of Italy: immigration is positive when it is legal and controlled, and millions of foreign men and women who live in Italy and enrich our communities are the best example. human beings and stopping clandestine landings are a priority. I believe I have shown that I know how to do it, even at the cost of numerous trials that I face with my head held high.

I believe in energy independence based on the development of all alternative sources and on new generation nuclear power, safe and clean, in progress, in infrastructures, in a modern nation that combines growth and the environment. I believe that the ideological “no” are one of the evils of Italy.

I believe in the care of mountains and woods, rivers, seas and lakes, to be entrusted above all to local people, with a rational balance between the presence of man and nature.

In Made in Italy and in Italian products, in the effort, sacrifices and genius of our farmers, breeders and fishermen, who produce the best that arrives on tables and in shops all over the world, without giving in to those powers that would like to impose articles from laboratory and synthetic food.

In Italy proud of its eight thousand bell towers, in love for its land. In defense of the traditions, history, culture and artistic heritage of our country. In autonomy.

In cities that are safe and protected by the police, where everyone can be at ease.

I believe in protecting the family, I believe in our children, parents and grandparents who believed in us. That empty cribs are among the most serious problems and that it is a priority to support those who are already parents and those who want to become one.

In very severe penalties for those who harm our animal friends. In those who have the strength to get up, in those who never give up, in the dreamers who build tomorrow.

That everyone should be helped to develop their talents, to improve the social condition regardless of the starting situation.







I BELIEVE.

In peace among peoples and in social peace among people.

In the historical international position of Italy, in balance, in diplomacy.

In the strength of the error because it helps you to improve.

I believe in Italy and in Italians.

September 25 will be a beautiful day of freedom and participation, a historic occasion for our great and extraordinary country.

I believe it.

