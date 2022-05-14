Convention of the Lega di Matteo Salvini: “It’s the Italy we want”

There is all the elite of the League, with the secretary Matteo Salvini in the front row, the congress center in the heart of Rome for the first of the twenty traveling events that the League has planned to talk about economy, tax, work, justice, social, family.

“It’s Italy we want” this is the slogan of these happenings, organized by Armando Siri which start from the capital and will develop throughout Italy (next appointment in Genoa).

Salvini, Draghi have courage for massive fiscal peace

“I expect from President Draghi the courage” to make, “after the health emergency, a great, unrepeatable, massive, emergency, fiscal peace. It is a duty. A balance and excerpt of this enormous fiscal stock for the benefit of 15 million Italians” . Thus the Northern League secretary Matteo Salvini, speaking at the convention ‘The Italy we want’.

Government: Salvini, in a complicated executive due to country interest

“We have entered into a complicated government. If I had made party interests I would have chosen another path, with the pandemic it was my duty to put the country’s interest in front of party interest. And the Italians will recognize it”.







Lega, tax authorities: flat tax at 15% and new tax peace

It begins with a bang with respectable guests as well as all the main national and local leaders of the party. It starts with two issues deeply felt by the League and also by all citizens: tax and justice. On the tax side, the League has long been known for a more equitable and redistributive taxation.

The best recipe according to Salvini’s party is always the one that leads to one flat tax at 15% and towards a new one fiscal peacewhich appears increasingly appropriate, given the increasingly difficult economic situation.

Salvini has been asking the government for one for some time new scrapping that it can give breath to the many families and businesses, reduced to the limit by the pandemic before and by the war now.

Lega, taxman: tax evasion at 15 billion and not 100

The League as announced on stage by Armando Siri, will soon present a dossier prepared by a team of researchers from the Sapienza University of Rome led by the professor of tax law Pietro Boria, present at the conference to talk about taxes and taxation.

The dossier should show, surprisingly, how in reality there istax evasion would not be around 100 billion a year as long supported by the government and the revenue agency, but it would amount to just over 15 billion a year.

Still on the subject of taxation, discussions are held in a second panel with representatives of the notarial world and Giorgio Spaziani Testa president of Confediliziainstead on the much criticized new one land registry reformwhich the League says it does not want to support and on which it is ready to barricade it in parliament.

Justice League: reforming the CSM

Ukraine: Salvini, Finland-Sweden sovereign countries, will decide what to do. Priority is peace

“Talking about peace is never out of place, we are always looking for what unites, not what divides, for me the priority is to reach peace, to stop weapons”. So Matteo Salvini, in his speech at the conclusion of the Northern League kermesse ‘The Italy we want’, at the end in Rome. “Finland and Sweden will decide, they are sovereign countries, but we will have to do what comes close to peace”. He then he explains: “Someone seems to be playing risk, but there are 5 thousand nuclear warheads”.

C right: Salvini, he must return to the community to improve Italy

“The center-right must go back to being a community. Do not govern in order to govern, like the Democratic Party, but to improve the country. We have a duty to be serious, compact, prepared”.

Alpini: Salvini, no cancel culture, Lega mayors will invite them

“It is not normal that for a week there has been controversy over an institution like the Alpine troops. I will ask the 800 mayors of the League to invite the Alpine troops. If someone is wrong, pay. Just play ‘cancel culture'”.







But it’s on justice that the debate attracts the greatest attention from bystanders and from the secretary Matteo Salvini himself, who just before the panel returns to the audience, to listen to the panel moderated by Bruno Vespalive streaming from Milan, and featuring illustrious guests such as Alfredo Mantovano former minister, Carlo Nordioformer deputy prosecutor of Venice, Ilaria Perinu PM in Milan e Enrico Infante PM in Foggia. The debate immediately touches on the very hot issues concerning the slowness of processes1120 days on average for the conclusion of proceedings against 510 days in Spain and 492 in Germany.

Carlo Nordio, the flag candidate of the Brothers of Italy for the republic presidency, argues that the magistrate’s activity is very difficult “he must judge by entering the mind of the offender and interpret his gesture. nothing. In no country in the world is there such a system that does not provide for any sanctioning regime for prosecutors who make mistakes. ” Nordio says, according to whom the time has come to reform article 112 of the Constitution, which establishes the mandatory prosecution.

“One of the two: either the article of the constitution is changed or a sanctioning mechanism is introduced for the investigating magistrates”. According to the former Prosecutor Veneto, the prosecution in our country is actually completely arbitrary and a prosecutor “can keep an investigation on his desk for years, and then maybe extrapolate some details to hit a single person”. Outspoken and anything but politically correct, as his long career has always shown the former PM Carlo Nordio, much appreciated by the Northern League audience.

For Mantovano, on the other hand, it is time to put his hand to the serious reform of the CSM because the system that provides for elections by the current members does nothing but fuel a perverse relationship of exchange of favors between the elected and the voters.

Giulia Bongiorno, head of the party’s justice departmentwhich concludes the panel and if possible even clearer and clearer on how to reform and change a judiciary that does not work.

“We need to reform the CSM. Because if it is true that justice is the same for everyone, it is also true that judges are not the same for everyone. The judge must leave his ideas out of the process. The Cartabia reform is the classic missed opportunity. It takes the draw in the election of the members of the CSM. “concludes Bongiorno, much applauded.

Read also:

Draghi-Mattarella, tension on the date of the vote. The premier wants to “escape” …

Draghi in the US earthquake the left. Letta chases Conte, divided Pd. AND…

Ukraine, Russia but not only. All the planet armed and fierce

Collot: Attacked by Ukrainian Nazis. Attempted sexual assault on girl

Russia-Ukraine war: why Putin is betting on the neo-Nazi group Wagner

Exclusive / Tim: all the dossiers on Labriola’s table

“We want the One O One”: a petition addressed to Sanpellegrino

Colombo: “I, immigrants, P2 and Mani Pulite”. The Business podcast. VIDEO

Poste Italiane, quarter on the rise: net profit of € 495 million

Banca Ifis, net profit + 74% (€ 35 million in the 1st quarter of 2022)

ITA Airways launches True Italian Experience for tourism development