Lega, a politically delicate issue: the 49 million and the anti-Salvini motion of the Bossiani

A motion of the Northern Leaguethe old party of Umberto Bossi risks getting the new League into trouble Salvini. The Chamber of Deputies arrives refunding request relating to the famous 49 million euros. They are debts that he is paying old party, while in the meantime Matteo Salvini – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – has created a new one, the League for Salvini as prime minister. A maneuver that – accuses the dissident Bossian wing – has transformed the old League in a sort of bad company: emptied of its possessions, forced to repay an eighty-year debt, was no longer re-presented in the elections. This is a politically sensitive issue that is being addressed by the general secretariat of the Chamber and which could cause some embarrassment to its president, the Northern League member Lorenzo Fountain.

Delicate and embarrassing because it concerns the compensation that according to the Genoa judges the Institution, with the Senate, should have (and never did) request in civil court after becoming a civil party in the trial for the 49 million scam. For which they were declared Umberto Bossi and the former treasurer of the League Francesco Belsito were prescribed (on appeal they were sentenced to 1 year and 10 months and 3 years and 9 months respectively). According to what is known to Il Fatto now the State Attorney’s Office is checking whether there is room for executive action towards the party. In the event that the non-serious nature of the agreement is ascertained (if the assets and values ​​attributable to the Northern League are still considered large enough to also honor the claims of the civil parties) Fontana on the one hand and Ignazio La Russa in his capacity of president of the Senate they may decide to take civil action.

“The Chambers – we read in the motion of the “League for the North” – they should have asked for at least legal interest from the moment of the due to the actual balance”. And they do their calculations: “From January 1st of this year, the legal interest has been set amounting to 5 percent: this leads, for 2023 alone, to 2.4 million euros in interest. The installment plan granted to Lega Nord for the confiscation is approximately 600 thousand euros nod. This means that in 2023 the League will pay just over a quarter of what is due for interest alone”.

