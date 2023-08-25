Lega, Ostellari: “Our proposal will come with the justice reform. It will be on a voluntary basis for those who want to be treated”

The case of gang rape Of Palermo is provoking strong reactions also from the politics. The proposal of League is bound to be discussed. The measure was announced by the Undersecretary of Justice Andrea Ostellari: “We in the League – Ostellari explains to La Stampa – have prepared a amendment which provides for the chemical castration for those who rape. When the Nordio-Piantedosi-Roccella bill arrives in the Chamber we will propose our measure, in the name of the Carroccio alone or of the entire government if there is agreement. It’s a solution aimed at those who repeat the crime and has problems. It would only be on a voluntary basis for those who want to be treated“.

Ostellari also tackles the issue of prisons: “At the moment – continues the Northern League in La Stampa – the prisoner is allowed, in the ordinary regime, four phone calls a month. Meanwhile, basically, they will become six. The real news is that the prison director will be able to go beyond this limit and allow communications, even daily, if it deems it appropriate. The decision will be based on the reports written by the educators and the observation team. Even when the inmate has just entered prison or maybe in case of subjects close to expiry“.

