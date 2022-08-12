Presidentialism and differentiated regional autonomy “are two different tracks but they fit together perfectly” – says Calderoli (Lega)

“Pinuccio Tatarella was a great politician, of cultural and also human depth. He represented the thought of the then National Alliance, even with the proposal for presidential reform”. To speak is the vice president of the Senate and Minister of Reforms Roberto Calderoli, one of the historical exponents of the League. Interviewed by Affaritaliani.it on presidentialism, so dear to Giorgia Meloni, after presenting the symbol of the Salvini Premier League for the September 25th elections at the Viminale, Calderoli states: “I was in intensive care when Bricolo, La Russa and Gasparri came to me to show me how it was came the presidential reform and they got my ok. It was 2012 and the Senate approved that reform, then the House did not pass because the legislature ended. But the text on the direct election of the President of the Republic has already been approved in the past, ten years ago, by the entire Center-right. And then Forza Italia and the Brothers of Italy were together in the People of Freedom “, recalls Calderoli.

“In the same way, the center-right government that will come out of the elections on 25 September will approve the differentiated autonomy, thanks to which any region with an ordinary statute – not those with a special statute that need a constitutional law that modifies their statute – will be able to request from one with 23 subjects, many competitors and some even exclusive “. Presidentialism and differentiated regional autonomy “are two different tracks but they fit together perfectly because if the President of the Republic is chosen by the citizens it is a decision that comes from below. And I, who have experienced so many elections for the Head of State, say, never again the election by the great electors and parliamentarians. “The timing?” Four steps are needed to the Chambers for constitutional reform and then if the two thirds in Parliament the reform can be submitted to a popular referendum. There are too many variables to be able to forecast times “, concludes Calderoli.

