Lega, Calderoli and the confrontation between the citizens of Bolzano and Reggio Calabria

The government Melonsfor months now, has been moving to get it approved differentiated autonomy between regions. A measure dear to the League and in particular to the Minister for Regional Affairs Roberto Calderoli. “If differentiated autonomy gets stuck, – thunders the minister to the Republic – I leave politics. I really do not like Renzi“. The minister threatens to leave in the event of a halt to the Northern League project. Which according to him shouldn’t be slowed down give her constitutional reforms. Which are not just Meloni’s, but the entire centre-right: “The reform package includes both differentiated autonomy and the presidentialism or similar shapes. They must both arrive at conclusion within end of the legislature. They are not in competition”. On the contrary, according to Calderoli the project represents “the implementation of Constitution already in effect”.

And it is not necessary for one to go through for the green light to the other: “The question should not be put like this”. For the minister, differentiated autonomy “it’s not stranding at all. However, if she does not go through, i would quit politics. Seriously, not like Renzi said. Up front – Calderoli continues in Repubblica – we have three tracks to go: the essential levels of assistance (Lep) that no one has ever written guilty of since the center-left reform of Title V of 2001, regardless of the differentiated autonomy. It means that a citizen of Bozen is one of Reggio Calabria must have the same rights in respect of taxes which both pay. In parallel, by the end of the year there will be the law implementing the autonomy. Thus begins the journey, or the negotiation of the agreements between the State and the Regions which will start from 2024“.

