The spirit of the old league “is an imprint that remains forever. Do not erase it”. From this part Umberto Bossi, interviewed by lanuovapadania.it. He recalls the ‘celebration of self-determination of peoples’, the event in Venice with the Po ampoule, in September 1996 where the birth of the ‘Padania’ is proclaimed. The Senatur, in the words gathered by the director Stefania Piazzo, does not forget the origins and sends a message to those who have political power today: “The North must be respected, not reduced as it is now to the bearer of water for the Italian state“.

Rumors of Matteo Salvini’s latest move have also arrived in Gemonio, the possible birth of ‘First Italy’, a new national-sovereign container, which should lead to unique lists between Lega and Fi in Sicily. “There is no need for controversy, I am not interested in controversy, I look beyond”, the Senatur cut short. But then he adds: “Whoever wants to wipe out the north is wrong to understand. Those who, in Rome and with Rome, force the peoples of the north to undergo the choices of the state have not understood that the spirit of Venice has remained in the hearts of the people. of the north “.

For Bossi “gigantic peoples such as Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia know that Padania exists. And they are aware of the strength it has”. The founder of the Lega per Indipenza della Padania, the old Northern League, of which Bossi remains the president, does not believe in nationalism, even now with the international problems that call the various countries to difficult choices: “What you see is illusory , it is apparent “. Finally, it does not reject the European Union, much contested by sovereignists (not only Italians): this Europe “I’m not sorry at all, it’s not bad, the current structure is quite good. All in all it could have been worse, it could have been a super-state centralist who crushed all peoples, but this was not the case “.