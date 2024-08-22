The Lega’s video is unequivocal: Berlusconi was against the Ius Scholae

Very hard thrust of the Alloy on the Ius Scholae. With an official statement, Matteo Salvini’s party is re-proposing an interview with Silvio Berlusconi in which the Knight and founder of Forza Italia says he is not only against the Ius Soli but also against the Ius Scholae.

Just in these days, however, many exponents of Forza Italia had underlined how Berlusconi agreed. The video of the League is unequivocal: Berlusconi was against the Ius Scholae.

HERE IS THE VIDEO WITH THE WORDS OF SILVIO BERLUSCONI FROM FABIO FAZIO