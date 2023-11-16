Lega, reshuffle after the European Championships. Whoever risks, comes. The names





The minister Roberto CalderolI, like a good Bergamo native, runs and works tirelessly. The process of the reform that introduces differentiated autonomy is in its final stages in the Constitutional Affairs Commission of the Senate and the final approval is expected within days, also because then in the same Commission led by Alberto Balboni of the Brothers of Italy, the constitutional reform law introducing the direct election of the prime minister will soon arrive. Matteo Salviniinvolved in the (won) battle against Maurizio Landini on tomorrow’s strike, does not speak in public about federalism, focusing on the issues of his ministry, but behind the scenes he is in close and constant contact with Calderoli.

In the League they assure that “there is full agreement” to arrive at the definitive green light of the autonomy law from Parliament around March-April. Exactly as requested by Luca Zaia, leader of the historic Northern League battle. At the beginning of spring, probably, there will not yet be the first approval for the premiership, expected around May just before the European elections. That of the League is a strategy studied in advance precisely in view of the decisive vote on 9 June 2024 for the EU Parliament. Arriving in the middle of the electoral campaign with autonomy already law and only to be applied with individual bilateral agreements between regions and Rome (Veneto in the lead naturally).

This is why, despite several doubts leaked by the League (informally) about the proposed constitutional reform Elisabetta Casellati and strongly supported by Palazzo Chigi, the Northern League also aligned itself. Because in exchange he obtained, as demonstrated by the work in the first Palazzo Madama Commission on federalism, the acceleration of the historic reform for which the anchor was born in the 1980s. All this is useful for Salvini to try to recover at the European Championships on FdI.

“The real problem is the North. In politics in Lombardy and Veneto Meoni has more than doubled us. We want to return to being the first party, perhaps also in Piedmont as well as in Trentino and Friuli Venezia Giulia”, confides a long-time Northern League member close to the secretary-vice-premier. Together with the battle against the entanglements with the left in Europe (read Ursula bis), which has Forza Italia above all in its sights but also Fdi in perspective, and together with the Strait Bridge which for Salvini will gain consensus in the South, the challenge of autonomy is fundamental to return to being the leading political force in the North, starting from Veneto (thus keeping the promise made with the regional referendums of several years ago).

And so the League has bitten the bullet of a constitutional reform that is not 100% convincing (not even 75% in reality), however obtaining the guarantee – and the facts Palazzo Madama they demonstrate it – quick times for autonomy. All with the aim of widely exceeding 10% in the European elections, and perhaps approaching 15%, to ask for a reshuffle after the vote. It will depend on the numbers, but for the League the ideal, if everything goes as planned, would be to “take over” Tourism, now in the hands of Daniela Santanchè (FdI), now the Public Administration, a ministry now led by Forzista Paolo Zangrillo.

