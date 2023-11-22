“The precondition for having the premiership is that, for the regions that wish it, autonomy is in force as early as 2024”





“Autonomy must absolutely come into force by the end of 2024. If this is not the case, the League must leave the government. There would be no reason to remain in this government without differentiated autonomy.” To talk to Affaritaliani.it he is the councilor for economic development of the Veneto Region Roberto Marcato. Do you expect the green light for the law from Parliament before the summer? “The deadline is December 31st next year.” But do you mean the green light of the law or autonomy for the Veneto region? “I mean that by the end of 2024 the Veneto must, I stress must, have the autonomy it asked for, otherwise the League leaves the Meloni government“.

As for the next regional elections in Veneto, in 2025, when asked if the candidate will be from the Brothers of Italy, Marcato replies: “Probably yes, I believe the minister Carlo Nordio“. And the prime ministership? What do you think of the constitutional reform very dear to Prime Minister Meloni? “If there is true autonomy, the one we asked for, the prime ministership is fine too. But the precondition for having the premiered is that, for the regions that wish it, autonomy will be in force as early as 2024″.

Finally, the case of the Venetian councilor Stefano Valdegamberi, who harshly criticized Elena Cecchettin, Giulia’s sister who was brutally killed in recent days. “I won’t go into the merits of the case, but I can say that Valdegamberi is absolutely a good person. He has expressed his ideas about him, whether they are acceptable or not, but he absolutely must not resign”, concludes the councilor for economic development of the Veneto region.

Subscribe to the newsletter

