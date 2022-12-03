Even the militants of the League had their space during the meeting in Giovenzano organized by the Northern Committee which saw the return of the founder Umberto Bossi to the stage. During an exchange of views, a militant from Desio, registered since 1989, harshly attacked the secretary of the Carroccio: “Take TikTok away from Salvini, I’m sick of seeing someone his age doing this the f ***** ne “. A statement that sparked applause from the audience. That’s not all: another militant turned to the room asking: “Raise your hand who is interested in the bridge over the Strait?” receiving as an answer “One way!”.

by Daniele Alberti



01:02