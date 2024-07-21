More than ‘overextended’ feminine, now The League is asking to say no to the written use, in public documents, of words such as ‘sindaca’, ‘questora’, ‘avvocatessa’ and even ‘rettrice’. L’The use of the feminine, the party led by Matteo Salvini asks, should be abolished by law: at least in the documents only ‘mayor’, ‘questor’, ‘lawyer’ and ‘rector’ should be written. Without taking into account the gender identity of the person holding that role, whether a man or a woman. And for those who do not comply, a sanction will appear, with a fine of up to 5 thousand euros.. Manfredi Potente, a member of the Northern League and a senator of the Republic, has just presented his bill (titled: ‘Provisions for the protection of the Italian language, with respect to gender differences’) with the declared aim of “preserving the integrity of the Italian language and in particular, avoiding the improper modification of public titles by ‘symbolic’ attempts to adapt their definition to the different sensibilities of the time”.

On the merits, Article 2 of the text, viewed in draft by AdnKronos provides that “in any act or document issued by public bodies or other bodies financed with public funds or in any case intended for public utility, the feminine gender is prohibited for neologisms applied to institutional titles of the State, military ranks, professional titles, honours, and positions identified by acts having the force of law”.

And to the next one art. 3 establishes the “prohibition of discretionary recourse to the feminine or overextended or to any linguistic experimentation“, recalling that “the use of the double form or the universal masculine is permitted, to be understood in a neutral sense and without any sexist connotation”. In the final art. 4 (Sanctions) it is written that “the violation of the obligations set forth in this law entails the application of an administrative pecuniary sanction consisting of the payment of a sum from 1,000 to 5,000 euros”.

As a preamble, the Tuscan senator recalls that the University of Trento has introduced the use of the so-called ‘overextended feminine’‘ for the roles and gender references, or “that the feminine terms used (…) refer to all people”, as stated in a university document, cited in the text of the law. “With the consequence – the member of the Northern League underlines – that, for example, ‘rettrice’ was used also for the role of rector held by a man”. Enough to arrive at the law to protect our language. Potente still recalls the doubts of the “late linguist Luca Serianni” and also “the opposition of the President Emeritus of the Republic, Giorgio Napolitano, with respect to a decision by the Accademia della Crusca regarding the possibility of declining the feminine form of public roles held by women”.

It is therefore necessary to “prevent the legitimate battle for gender equality, in order to achieve visibility and consensus in society, from resorting to these excesses that do not respect institutions”. We are faced, warns the member of the Northern League, with “personalisms not invoked by the legal system which must correctly demand that the private aspects of those who exercise public functions remain set aside. A decision taken by a ‘female mayor’ could even be contestable because it is not provided for by our legal system”.