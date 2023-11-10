False election, 8 months asked for Molinari

Headaches for the League and the government majority. As Ansa writes, the sentence requested by the Turin prosecutor’s office for Riccardo Molinari, leader of the League in the Chamber of Deputies, and for two other people tried in the Piedmontese capital for an alleged electoral fraud is eight months in prison. The public prosecutor Gianfranco Colace specified that it concerns the “minimum sentence”. The story refers to municipal elections in Moncalieri (Turin) in 2020, when the name of a former Forza Italia member who had just joined the League was removed from the list of candidates.

Reconstructing the story, prosecutor Colace stated that the exclusion of the candidate, Stefano Zacà, was decided to “not offend” Paolo Zangrillo, exponent of Forza Italia and resident in Moncalieri (not charged), now Minister of Public Administration. “This – said the magistrate – is politically understandable. But the method chosen (name deletion – ed.) is against the law. Only the electoral commission can make an intervention on the list and never for reasons of political expediency, but only for irregularities in the procedure.

The solution had to be to repeat the collection of signatures, even if there was little time left. Thus, instead, an act was altered”. The trial, in addition to Molinari, concerns Alessandro Benvenuto, former parliamentarian, provincial secretary of the League, and Fabrizio Bruno, at the time the party’s delegate for filing the lists, indicated by the prosecutor’s office as the material author .

