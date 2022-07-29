Ties between Russia, Lega and M5S? Hard labor on Iacoboni’s scoop

The alleged Russiagate intervened to agitate the electoral campaign reserves us a (another) notable twist: Marco Travaglio defending Matteo Salvinidismantling what the director of the Everyday occurrence defines “the trap of the scoop of Press“. In his editorial on Friday, July 29, Travaglio states that even at Fatto they were “about to fall for it”, when then “a more rocky proof of Gabrielli’s denial opened our eyes: the signature of Jacopo Iacoboni“. A very heavy judgment, that of Travaglio, on a colleague he accused of “seeing Putin everywhere”.

After following the 5 Star Movement for years, Iacoboni has published two successful books on grillini: “The Experiment: Investigation on the 5 Star Movement” And “The execution. 5 Stars from Movement to Government “. His articles on links between Virginia Raggi and the law firm of Cesare Previti, on the succession from Gianroberto Casaleggio to the son David (whose association denied Iacoboni access to one of his convention) and the anti-Renzian online propaganda started from a twitter account in the name of Beatrice Di Maio. Only later was it learned that he was managing it Tommasa Giovannoni Ottavianiwife of Renato Brunetta: she revealed it herself. An episode, the latter, which generated parliamentary questions and which is recalled in an ironic way by the editorial of Travaglio, who hopes that Brunetta’s wife now “follows her husband in the Progressive Democrats also dear to Iacoboni “.

With equal irony, the director of the Fact adds: “If Putin had wanted the fall of Draghi, his first accomplice would be Draghi, who was more committed to it than he did: to spite Putin it would have been enough not to insult the League and the 5 Stars while asking them for their trust. Instead he was disheartened by himself, a Putinian who is nothing else ”.

Although the articles on Salvini are the ones that cause the most discussion, it has been noted by many that the story also touches the Five Stars movement. Not by chance Giuseppe Conte spoke of “nonsense”, claiming transparency and independence of the M5S and indirectly responding to Enrico Lettawho in his request for clarification on the point had not focused specifically on the League, but had generically talked about the motivations of those who took away the trust of Draghi, a communicative choice that was interpreted by some as a jab to the (former?) allies.

Iacoboni, former co-author of the essay “The Kremlin’s Trojan Horses: Russian Influence in Italy”, at the same time continues its investigative work. Even today the alleged llaison League-Russia stands out on the front page of La Stampa. In the article entitled “League, from Moscow to Beijing”the journalist emphasizes that “the facts we have told have not been denied by anyone” and adds another.

Antonio Capuanoa former Forza Italia deputy who approached Salvini, “in April 2022 he would have confronted the head of the political section of the Chinese embassy in Italy, Zhang Yanyuprecisely ‘to report to him about a mission planned by the leader of the League in Moscow from 3 to 7 May’ “and would also have asked the Chinese diplomat” ‘the possibility of organizing, before returning from Russia, a meeting in Beijing with the Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi‘”. Iacoboni, however, specifies: “We are not aware if this has had a sequel, no Chinese reaction is mentioned, but an all-out consultant movement is attested”.



