“I think a new political entity must be born, ready to dialogue with anyone but on the basis of a strong programmatic and planning autonomy”





“Definitely a dialogue, a common path I see as very unlikely”. With these words the former mayor of Rome John Alemanno answers the question of Affaritaliani.it whether a dialogue or a common path with Matteo Salvini’s League is possible, after the words of the Carroccio deputy secretary Andrea Crippa in La Piazza di Affaritaliani.it in Ceglie Messapica (“wide open doors”).

“The League certainly has positions closer to ours than those currently supported by the Brothers of Italy. First of all on the war in Ukraine, where several times the senator Romeo, leader of the League, has supported the need for a peace initiative on the part of Italy. Also on the European Union the League seems more aware than Fdi of the need for a tougher position on the negotiating level and is clearer in not accepting Marine Le Pen’s marginalization in the construction of a policy of alliances in the Strasbourg Parliament”.

“But – underlines Alemanno – there are other positions of the League that do not convince me: the excessive nonchalance in defining differentiated autonomy which risks penalizing the Noon and the fixation on the flat tax which on the one hand is unfeasible and on the other hand is not a socially fair form of taxation. In addition, it seems that Salvini – as has already happened in the government Dragons – supports propaganda positions which then do not find a coherent response in the Government’s action. This is why I believe that a confluence of our political theses in the League is very unlikely. And if someone hypothesizes personal solutions in the search for some candidacy in the next elections, I reply that I am not interested in this kind of accommodation but I want to contribute to the construction of a real political change for Italy”.

“This is why I think that, if there are the conditions, it should be born a new political entityready to dialogue with anyone but on the basis of a strong planning and planning autonomy”, concludes Alemanno.

Subscribe to the newsletter

