Lega, Capitanio resigned as deputy at the end of the month

The resignation as deputy of Massimiliano Capitanio will arrive at the end of the month, when the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella he will sign the decree by which he will officially become Agcom commissioner, following the vote of the other in the Montecitorio classroom.

Important changes are therefore on the way to the Rai Supervisory Commission, after Capitanio he covers both the role of secretary and group leader of the League. The first point is the vice president’s seats, vacated by the Democratic Party Antonello Giacomelli (replaced only as commissioner). Almost certainly, that role will be claimed by the Brothers of Italy, as the main opposition party (hypothesis Daniela Santanchè).

As for the replacement of Capitanio, rumors have been talking about for some time Federica Zanella, deputy and former journalist of TeleLombardia. In recent weeks, however, the deputy has been dealing in particular with the case of Rai San Marino (so much so that he has earned a report on Striscia la Notizia). Daniele Belotti and who knows if he is not Capitanio’s successor himself. Even if Belotti is from Bergamo and the Carroccio already has the Orobic senator in supervision Simona Pergreffi and in Via Bellerio the geographical balance matters a lot.

In the race at least two other Northern League exponents who in the past have held government roles and whose names remain absolutely covered, but we know that they are both from the Northern regions. For the role of secretary of the Commission in pole position there would be the senator of the Piedmontese Carroccio (Cuneo) Giorgio Bergesio. Finally, for the chair of the group leader, the game is wide open and the choice does not necessarily fall on the new entry.

