I have always thought that large pieces of lamb -especially the leg- were best cooked for a few hours in the oven at very low temperature, with a happy final heat stroke so that the skin is crispy and well toasted. But one day a friend told me that, when he lived in England as a young man, the English family that welcomed him prepared one every Sunday by putting it in the oven with all chestnuts for just over an hour, and it was spectacular.

I was surprised by the information, and I left it in the mental folder where I keep all those things that I am not going to test, because why are you going to fix it if it is not damaged. But soon after I found a recipe from The Guardian in which they also recommended a relatively short very high oven time, and I was curious enough to do some research. If the Guardian confirmed this meaty joy to me, Jamie Oliver gave it to me with this other recipe, of which I have prepared several versions since then.

Marinating the lamb for a day makes the flavors blend very well into it, and the meat is aromatic and very tasty. You can use the spices or seeds that you prefer, change the vermouth for white or red wine and add the vegetables that you want to the bed on which the lamb will rest: carrots, pumpkin, parsnips and many others could be invited to the party.

Difficulty

Having room in the fridge to marinate for a day.

Ingredients

For 4-6 people

1 leg of lamb, about 1.5 kg, whole or scored (bone cut)

3 medium new potatoes

3 medium sweet potatoes

2 onions

Aromatic herbs to taste (I used thyme, rosemary, and sage)

8 cloves of garlic

1 tablespoon of paprika to taste (I used smoked de la Vera, with a little spice)

6 tablespoons mild olive oil

Salt

Pepper

100 ml dry white vermouth

Preparation

Crush five of the peeled garlic cloves with the paprika, two tablespoons of the oil, half of the vermouth and salt until you get a fine paste. Spread the leg of lamb with it all over, cover it with kitchen film -or put it in a zip bag- and leave it to marinate in the fridge for 24 hours. Take the leg of lamb out of the fridge well in advance so that it is at room temperature when cooked. Heat the oven to 200 degrees with heat up and down (if you have one). While it is heating, peel the sweet potatoes and onions and, if you like, the potatoes – if not, just wash them well – and cut everything into slices about half a centimeter thick. Take to a baking tray and season with salt, pepper, the rest of the oil, the rest of the peeled and sliced ​​garlic and the rest of the vermouth. Add aromatic herbs to taste, stir everything well and put the piece of lamb on top. When the oven is hot, insert the tray in the lower-central part and cook for approximately one hour and five minutes, up to an hour and a quarter if you prefer more done. Remove from the oven, let it rest for 15 minutes and serve.

