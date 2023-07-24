Before the final round, the big question was: could the American Brian Harman keep his nerves under control and cash in on his big lead? The golf journalists dove into the history books. In 1920 it was George Duncan who was 13 strokes behind after two rounds at the British Open and still won. And in 1999 and 2012, Jean van de Velde and Adam Scott had not been able to maintain a significant lead. Leading a major does something mentally to a golfer. So it could all just get exciting. Especially if it were to rain and blow.

But Harman didn’t let it get to that point. The 1.70m American walked the Royal Liverpool course in a seemingly stoic manner through the rain – at no time was his victory at the 151st British Open in jeopardy.

In Hoylake he laid the foundations for his victory on Friday morning when everyone struggled with the wind. He took the lead with six birdies and an eagle (2 under par) to never relinquish it.

Tall shrubs

His closest assailant Jon Rahm came close to three strokes on Sunday. The Spaniard got off to a good start on the fifth hole when he found his ball perfectly playable between high bushes, while Harman ended up in it. Rahm made birdie, Harman bogey. But then he immediately ran out with two birdies.

British favorites Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and brothers Alex and Matt Fitzpatrick were shouted at by the 50,000 spectators, but none came close. McIlroy, winner in 2014 when The Open last visited Hoylake, still has to wait nine years for another major victory.

50,000 spectators visited the final round on Sunday wet Royal Liverpool.

Photo Lorraine Osullivan/Reuters



After the first round there was another South African of more than two meters in the lead, the amateur Christo Lamprecht. But after four rounds, it was the smallest in the field who was allowed to hold up the Claret Jug, the oldest major’s cup. That was special at a time when power golf reigns supreme. But the conditions at Royal Liverpool called for sophisticated golf. A ball in the deep fairway bunkers cost a stroke almost every time, the rain made the last day especially rough unpredictable. Staying out of trouble and well, that was necessary. And that’s what Brian Harman did.

Brian Harman (36) is only the third left-handed golfer to win the British Open, after Bob Charles in 1963 and Phil Mickelson in 2013. Few would have reckoned with him. A bread golfer on the US PGA tour, he regularly ranks in the top 10 but had won only two tournaments since 2010. Harman’s only other serious performance in a major championship was at the 2017 US Open in Erin Hills. He then went into the lead by one stroke after the third round. Harman would eventually lose that tournament to an offensively playing Brooks Koepka.

He then stated afterwards that he had been too impressed, that he had slept badly and that he therefore had no concentration. Now he hadn’t slept very well again, but the focus was there. “A few times it crossed my mind that I could win, but I didn’t allow that. It wasn’t until I was on the 18th green that I knew I had won.”

Luiten sinks

Joost Luiten could have crowned his excellent season so far with a good ranking, but he played the first nine holes below par on Sunday morning. With a score of 80 he walked off the course very disappointed. He was the worst in the field on Sunday, together with his flight companion, the Belgian Thomas Pieters. He recorded the first double bogey (2 over par) of his tournament on hole 2. He hit a ball from 35 yards over the green and then chipped into the ground. After that it didn’t get any better. He finished 71st.

The Dutchman had played well in the first three days. On Friday it seemed to be exciting whether he would win the cut but with a good finish it finally worked out well.

His play around and on the green wasn’t good enough to run at the top. Due to his last round, he did not do good business in his fight to play in the European team for the Ryder Cup, which will play against the US in Rome at the end of September. Now captain Luke Donald will rather choose, for example, Matthew Jordan, Antoine Rozner and Sepp Straka, in addition to the regulars such as Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland. “A dramatic round”, reacted Joost Luiten afterwards. “I am really ready for a period without golf.”

The Americans dominated the majors this year. Koepka previously won the PGA Championship, Windham Clark the US Open and now it was Brian Harman. Only the Spaniard Rahm managed to win the Masters.

In the week when the international golf world gathered, there was little mention of LIV Golf, the tour that, with hundreds of millions of Saudi money, had drawn a string of pro golfers away from the US and European tour. The news that the controversial LIV will merge with the existing organizations has now landed. But what was striking is that the LIV golfers played no significant role in Hoylake. Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson, for example, did not make it into the weekend and Bryson DeChambeau and Koepka finished in the rear on Sunday.