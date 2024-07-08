Radical left candidate Raphaël Arnault was elected in the second round of the legislative elections this Sunday (7) in the first constituency of Vaucluse.

With 54.98% of the votes, the 29-year-old from the New Popular Front (NFP) beat the National Rally (RN) candidate, Catherine Jaouen, who obtained 45.02%, according to the results published by the Ministry of the Interior.

“We must fight the far right wherever it is, even in the National Assembly,” Arnault said on Tuesday (2) during his electoral campaign for the second round. In the first, the activist had lost with 24.76% against 34.62% for Jaouen.

This Sunday, with the new election results, the elected antifascist made a post on his X account celebrating his victory: “Friends… We did it. We cleaned out the outgoing deputy from RN. We gave her 55% – 45%. Antifascism into the Assembly.”

The announcement of this figure’s candidacy under the NFP banner caused a stir in domestic politics.

Arnault is co-founder of Jovem Guarda (Young Guardin French), a radical left anti-fascist movement created in 2018 in Lyon (Rhône), which has been involved in several acts of violence.

In turn, the French activist has already been “S-listed, three times”. The term refers to an entry in a police register that lists individuals who are potentially dangerous to state security.

The beginning

Raised in the city of Rhône, a historic bastion of the French right, Arnault told the news portal The Days who began to take a stance on society and politics when “at football or in the neighborhood, I would hang out with a lot of non-white people” and listen to “the crazy things they were saying on TV about blacks and Arabs”, something that directly worried his friends.

In 2010, Arnault accompanied his mother to the demonstrations against Nicolas Sarkozy’s pension reform, where the then student saw “Nazi salutes” for the first time and heard insults such as “dirty s*t” said to his classmates of African origin.

In turn, the death of activist Clément Méric, part of the antifa movement, on June 5, 2013, after a fight with a group of skinheads nationalists, would have encouraged him to create, five years later, together with other activists, the Young Guard, an anti-fascist group of which he would become the spokesperson. “All the fascists in Lyon were beginning to know me, I was already exhausted”, Arnault commented to StreetPress.

Accusations and threats

With a logo consisting of three arrows pointing to the left in reference to the French socialist self-defense groups of the 1930s, which illustrated the three struggles against reactionaries, Nazism and Stalinism, the Young Guard became the center of several controversies related to violence.

According to revealed by The Chained Duckeight members of the Young Guard were indicted on June 27, suspected of an anti-Semitic attack in May on the Paris metro. The family of the 15-year-old victim accused them of beating the teenager “because he is Jewish.” The activists denied the anti-Semitic nature of the incident.

At the same time, the Europe 1 revealed Arnault’s conviction for violence at meetings at the Lyon criminal court in 2022. Alice Cordier, director of the Némésis Feminist Identity Collective, also denounced him and claimed to have recorded him making death threats against her.

In the lawsuit, the Némésis collective published an audio dated October 16, 2023, during a tribute to Professor Dominique Bernard in Lyon, in which Arnault threatens to “shoot the movement’s director in the head.” In the recording, he addresses identity activist Mila, speaking to her about Cordier.

The elected candidate was recently questioned by police for advocating terrorism on social media, after expressing his “solidarity” with the “Palestinian resistance” that had “launched an unprecedented offensive against colonial rule.” Europe 1 was also responsible for announcing, on June 18, that the antifa activist was “listed S, three times”, a term used to list individuals who are potentially dangerous to the security of the State.

“I can’t defend myself because I don’t even know what I’m being accused of,” Arnault said. According to a 2018 Senate information report, “29,973 people were subject to an S file,” the The World.