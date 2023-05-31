The president of the government of Spain, the socialist and abortionist Pedro Sánchez, made an appeal this Wednesday (31) for the left to mobilize to prevent someone like Donald Trump or Jair Bolsonaro from governing the country after the July elections.

Sánchez addressed the parliamentarians of the leftist Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE), of which he is general secretary, two days after having brought forward the general elections to next July 23, following the poor result of the socialists in the municipal elections and Sunday Regionals.

In a meeting at the headquarters of the Spanish Parliament in Madrid, Sánchez encouraged his supporters to mobilize to stop a “reactionary current” in Spain that is spreading throughout the world.

“In Spain we can stop it,” he said, after Sunday’s results opened the door for local and regional governments of the conservative Popular Party (PP) to close pacts with the right-wing party Vox.

“American Teachers”

The leader of the Socialists, who governs in coalition with the leftist formation Unidos Podemos since 2020, urged his deputies and senators to work so that this partnership between PP and Vox does not extend to the government of Spain after the July elections, since in his opinion both are of “extreme right”.

In this regard, he warned that these parties will copy “the methods of their North American professors” during the election campaign, in reference to Trump.

At this point in his speech, Sánchez recalled his meeting on Tuesday in Madrid with former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the former US president’s electoral rival.

The head of the Spanish government has warned that during the election campaign the right will try to reveal alleged scandals, as Trump did against Hillary, and that, if the left wins, he will speak of electoral fraud, as the republican did after losing the next election to Joe Biden.

“Which Spain do we aspire to be, do we advance or retreat?”, he questioned, noting that the choice would define whether the country would be governed by someone “ultraconservative” like Bolsonaro or “progressive” like President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Sánchez listed a series of “social advances” of his government, “in an extraordinarily difficult context” due to the pandemic or the war in Ukraine, warning that these are at risk if the right governs.

The President of the Spanish Executive thus responded to calls to “revoke Sanchismo” in the next elections, pushed by the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo.