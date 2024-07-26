July 26, 1974

THEY INSIST ON IMPOSITIONS. While in other municipalities, members of the various sectors of the PRI continue to raise strong voices of protest against the imposition of people unsuitable for the municipal presidency, in Ahome the leaders of the sectors received instructions to send “support” to the candidacy of attorney Oscar Monzón for mayor and calm the spirits of their people. There was even a rumor that today the official “unveiling” of Monzón would take place, assuring that “there is no opposition and all the people are with him.”

LEFTIST PLOT IN BOLIVIA. La Paz. Announcing the discovery of a leftist plot, Interior Minister Colonel Juan Pereda Asbún announced that the state of siege that ends on Sunday will not be extended. Pereda revealed that the government discovered subversive preparations that were to break out at the end of this month, to overthrow President Hugo Banzer and place a Marxist regime in power in alliance with young military officers and some political parties, union organizations and other groups. He called the aforementioned political officers and leaders “useless fools” of the extremists. He reiterated that the government has no plans to issue an amnesty for detainees and exiles. He reported that the head of the conspiracy is former Major Gary Padro Salmon, who was arrested in La Paz, along with 15 other people, adding that they had allied themselves with the banned leftist extremists. Regarding the leftists, he asserted that although they claim to act in the name of an “ideology”; “They are nothing more than a group of ambitious people, driven by personal interests and in an incredible struggle for supremacy over one another.” He added that the “extreme left, conscious of its lack of strength and rejection by the national majority, is trying to strengthen its links and influence with the conspiratorial schemes of the former officers who were discharged and who acted in the last plot on June 5.”

CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL THE ANITAS. In the calendar of celebrations, we have noted the day of Saint Anne, remembering among the people who bear this name the ladies, Ana María de Zamora, Anita Vega de Kelly, Ana Elisa de Del Bosque, Ana Bella de García, Ana María de Pellegrini, little Ana Rafaela Zamora and all those who escape our memory, many congratulations. All of them will be surrounded by the love of their family and friends. Please accept our warmest congratulations and have a happy day.

July 26, 1999

GOVERNMENT PROMOTES INSECURITY AND DRUG TRAFFICKING: FOX. Vicente Fox, presidential candidate for the PAN, is here and said that the serious problem of insecurity and drug trafficking can only be addressed in an authentic and real democracy, where there is a true balance in the exercise of power, since these evils, along with corruption, arise within the government itself. The still governor of Guanajuato, stated that his proposal as president of the Republic will be based on security, justice and economic development with a human face.

I LIVED IN FEAR IN SINALOA: FLO’S WIFE. Mexico City, DF María Teresas Uriarte de Labastida, said that living in fear is not living, “and I was very clear about that in Sinaloa.” She revealed that she and her husband, Francisco Labastida, PRI presidential candidate, shared moments of anguish and pain because they were threatened with death, suffered attacks and five of their closest collaborators were murdered when he was governor of Sinaloa. “I have been with him through thick and thin and I will be with him on his path to the presidency,” she added.

More from the same author: