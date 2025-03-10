Amid wide cuts in the US administration, there is no reason for Donald Trump maintain the financing for the Organization of American States (OAS), whose ordinary budget is in charge of the United States by 49% (in fact, the entity already … It has been affected by the closure of USAID).

If the appointment of a next secretary could encourage Trump to trust to use the OAS at some point in accordance with his interests, the election on Monday of the candidate promoted by the regional left, the Foreign Minister of Surinam, makes the organization a possible target of the White House.

The US not committed to a candidate, for the first time in decades (on other occasions he has pressed hard to be chosen by his preferred option), is a significant sign of the trump administration’s disinterest in the administration of the OAS and pretend perhaps an next financial support cut.

Albert Ramdinwho was previously already deputy secretary of the OAS, arrived at the election on Monday as a single candidate to replace the Uruguayan Luis Almagrowhich has been in charge of this entity based in Washington over the past eight years.

The impulse given last week to his candidacy for the leftist governments of Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay and Bolivia forced the withdrawal of the other candidate, the Foreign Minister of Paraguay, Rubén Ramírezwith a center -right profile.

The change of side of several of those countries, which had committed their vote for Ramírez because of their neighborhood (especially the other members of Mercosur), underlines a bet that, although it can be understood as the final inclination towards a consensus candidate and a gesture towards the Caribbean nations, it is also possible to judge it as ideological.

Important for that vote change was the turn given by Lula da Silva. The fact that the US was not active in supporting Ramírez and finally implied that he had no preferences, he fell fear of Brazil to star in what the Paraguayan president, Santiago Peñahe has received as a betrayal. Initially, Lula wanted to prevent a encounter with the White House in this issue to complicate the negotiations on the tariffs that Trump wants to impose on steel and aluminum in Brazil.

Taking into account that Ramdin has been presented as a special friend of China, it would not be surprising that the United States, even having threatened to remain neutral, begin to treat the OAS as an enemy.

The latter would not marry the trajectory of the current US Secretary of State, Marco Rubiothat as a senator has been very oriented towards the region and understands that a forum like that of the OAS is convenient for Washington (although since he is in the new position, Rubio has contradicted aspects of his previous speech).

But with Mauricio Claver-CaroneTrump sent for Latin America and that already had a special fixation against any advance of China in hemispheric institutions during the two years that he was president of the Inter -American Development Bank.

The role of the United States in the OAS

The cuts that the US government is applying to its bureaucratic and exterior expense, managed by the new department of Elon Muskthey have already affected the OAS. The paralysis of the USAID programs has been the decline of 215 officials, especially when the line of aid to the Inter -American Commission on Human Rights is suspended.

It would be necessary to rule out a US departure from the multilateral organization and, for the same reason, that the Trump administration forced the eviction of the historic building that the OAS occupies in Washington, very close to the White House: being inside and being host are letters that can always be useful.

The rapid consensus reached by almost all countries of the organization around Ramdin – a first proposed by the Caribbean, then wrapped by the main leftist governments of the continent and finally accepted by the rest – indicates that the region has entered the new dynamics of Act outside a United States led by Trump.

In his two months as president, he has paid attention only to bilateral relations, in which he can negotiate with greater pressure, and are also focused on issues of exclusive self -interest, such as immigration, drug trafficking and organized crime.

Without the weight of the United States and its official discourse, now set aside, in favor of democracy and the rule of law, the OAS is heading towards a stage of little relevance, who knows if even less than the one that has CELAC, born to imitate the OAS but without counting on the USA.