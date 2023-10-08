Leftism | Sanna Marini is criticized for its luxury lifestyle, but the mockery of “champagne socialism” has a long tradition

Former prime minister, a social democrat Sanna Marin, has emerged as a rare Finnish “super celebrity” who is known around the world. Last week, Marin flew to Paris Fashion Week, where the background of her photos showed, among other things Kim Kardashian and David Beckham.

The appearance has raised questions about whether it is appropriate for a left-wing politician to attend events showcasing expensive fashion and spend time with representatives of the international elite.

“Leftism comes in many different shades”, stated the member of parliament Merja Kyllönen (left) on Wednesday. He posted a picture of himself in rubber boots and a hoodie.

Multi others criticized Marin on the messaging service X (formerly Twitter) as a “champagne socialist.”

Marin is by no means the first left-wing politician whose “lifestyle” has sparked debate.

Political opponents have ridiculed leftists who enjoy a middle- or upper-class lifestyle in many countries and under many different names: in the United States as latte liberals or limousine liberals, in France as caviar leftists.

Mikko Majander

“During the 1920s and 1930s, there was talk of salon communists. It was related to the phenomenon where wealthy people in upper-class social circles flirted with Sovietism or the cause of the labor movement. It had an elitist aspect,” says the docent of political history, researcher Mikko Majander workshop on Magma.

Majander knows the labor movement, as he has previously served as executive director of the social democratic Kalevi Sorsa foundation and has written several books on the history of the Sdp.

Already the father of socialism Karl Marx (1818–1883) grew up in a wealthy family. Marx studied law at university, following in the footsteps of his lawyer father, before switching his major to philosophy and throwing himself into his ideal partner Friedrich Engels (1820–1895) for financial support.

British historian Tristram Hunt invites in his writing about Marx in the biography this as the “original champagne socialist”.

However, Majander reminds us that without a wealthy background, Marx would not have been able to even study at the time.

“Marxists and partners lived in a world where the traditional upper classes were structured through inherited wealth and not through their own erudition,” he says.

in Finland according to Majander, the civil war made the boundary between the labor movement and civilized society so high that civilized society could not identify with the political left.

On the other hand, in Finland, which favors equality, littering has traditionally been frowned upon more than in many societies – regardless of political orientation.

“Here, it’s not terribly appropriate to show financial success through external appearances. It has been considered a bad sense of style,” says Majander.

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair wanted to reform the Labor Party in the 1990s. Acting as US President George Bush’s “lap dog” during the Iraq war, however, ruined Blair’s reputation in the eyes of the British left, says Majander.

in Britain the concept of champagne socialism saw a new rise in the 1990s Tony Blair’s while leading the Labor Party.

Blair wanted to reform the labor movement and what the working class was seen as. The purpose was to show that the party and social democracy are also a movement of successful people.

“[Liikkeeseen] success of the individual is also suitable and it does not conflict with showing solidarity towards those in a weaker position”, describes Majander Blair’s thoughts.

According to Majander, the measure of successful left-wing politics should not only be how much subsidies are distributed.

“A happy taxpayer would be the best champagne socialist.”

Thereto Majander does not take a position on whether there is a special kindred spirit between Marin and Blair in this respect as well. In September, Marin resigned from his duties as a member of parliament and moved to the payroll of the Blair-led institute.

“Sanna Marin has been monitored exceptionally closely for four years. He is an absolutely exceptional super celebrity and character, this is a continuation of that.”

French President François Hollande pictured in 2016.

in France The derisive term equivalent to champagne socialism is “caviar left”.

At least the former prime minister of France is considered to be part of it François Hollande and his party mate in the French Socialist Party, former head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Dominique Strauss-Kahn. However, Strauss-Kahn was later accused of rape, which overshadowed other reviews.

According to Majander, in France, which is proud of its luxury products, managers are allowed a more extravagant lifestyle than, say, in the Nordic countries.

“National and political cultures determine what is appropriate. These are usually structured in time and place: if you think about politicians, the ability to read the time and environment is crucial,” he sums up.