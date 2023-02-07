Is the Lasso government over in Ecuador? In the most recent column here in our space, we commented on the importance of the constitutional referendum held last weekend in Ecuador. Mainly, how the vote was essential for the government of Guillermo Lasso. With disastrous results for the president, the weekend could have consecrated the future of the coming years in Ecuador.

The option for the referendum is due to the fact that Ecuador is experiencing a difficult political scenario, with an arm-wrestling match between the congress, dominated by the left, and the presidency, which is on the right. The Lasso government is unable to approve anything in the Legislature and claims that the government’s hands are tied in the fight against drug trafficking and in economic management. The constitutional referendum would be the way out.

A government victory would show popular strength to govern and adopt new measures. Contrary to all polls, however, the government was defeated. It lost eight to zero, with all constitutional proposals rejected. More than a defeat by the government, the percentages of responses also show the strength of the left-wing opposition, heir to Rafael Correa.

Referendum

The surveys indicated that the questions with the tightest score would be five and six. Both consulted the population in relation to the Citizen Participation and Social Control Council, which participates in the appointment of authorities. The body is a creation of the Rafael Correa government. Lasso supporters say the council is an ideological filter for appointing officials.

The Ecuadorian left, in turn, defends the institution as an element of transparency, which reduces political games and exchanges of favors. Almost 58% of voters voted for the maintenance of the Council as it exists today, in form and function. The question with the tightest score was the first, which would authorize the extradition of Ecuadorians involved in transnational crimes, such as drug trafficking.

Another issue is that, in addition to being defeated in its proposals, the government failed to fully mobilize the electorate. In the average of the eight questions, there were two million blank and null votes, with a total electoral turnout of around 60%, far from the 80% recorded in the 2021 presidential election. only 20% home.

regional elections

To further complicate the government’s life, Ecuador also held local elections over the weekend. Twenty-three provincial leaders were at stake, a position analogous to what we call state government in Brazil, 221 city halls and more than five thousand positions analogous to state deputies and Brazilian councilors. The ballot count is still in progress, but some results have already been released.

Of the eighteen provincial governments with results already defined, the Ciudadana Revolution Movement, by Rafael Correa, was the biggest winner, with seven wins so far. These include the provinces of Pichincha, where Quito is located, and Guayas, where Guayaquil is located, the country’s two largest cities. The party also won both city halls and has the largest bench in the congress, with 47 of the 137 seats.

The Pachakutik Movement, left-wing and formed especially by indigenous people, won four other provinces. In third place is the right-wing Christian Social party, with two victories. What about President Lasso’s Creo Movement? No government wins in any province to date. In fact, the broader scenario points to a defeat for the entire Ecuadorian right.

The next Ecuadorian presidential elections will be held in 2025. Until then, everything indicates that the left will have a political role in the country. Meanwhile, Lasso runs the risk of becoming a zombie government, without powers, without authority and without popular support. Mixed with protests and violence, an eventual path for his departure from power may be opened. Or, worse, the country emulating the political chaos of neighboring Peru.